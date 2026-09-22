“Cascade of feints and jeweler-like pass”: 19-year-old Behruz Karimov shines again in Switzerland

·3·Sport
“Cascade of feints and jeweler-like pass”: 19-year-old Behruz Karimov shines again in Switzerland

19-year-old talented full-back of the Uzbekistan national team Behruz Karimov demonstrated another masterclass on European green pitches, once again drawing the attention of foreign fans and experts. In the 9th round of the Swiss Super League, "Lugano" achieved a crushing 4–0 away victory against "Lausanne". Starting the match in the main squad, the Uzbek legionnaire assisted one of the brightest and most aesthetic goals of the match in the 52nd minute: following a free-kick on the right wing, he left the opponent's defender behind with a few quick feints and delivered a jeweler-precise cross into the penalty area.

Receiving this super-pass, Hannes Delcroix headed the ball home to seal his hat-trick in the match. The video footage capturing Karimov's dribbling and assist quickly went viral on social media, sparking heated discussions. Playing actively for 72 minutes, our compatriot reached the "1 goal + 1 assist" mark in just his 7th match of the current season. Most importantly, following this victory, "Lugano" accumulated 25 points, leaving their closest pursuer "Young Boys" 6 points behind to become the sole leader of the Swiss championship.

So, how quickly will such rapid strides by the 19-year-old defender open the doors of Europe's top-5 leagues for him, will Fabio Cannavaro turn him into a core weapon of the national team, and will "Lugano" hold onto the championship gold?

“Masterpiece on the right wing, Delcroix's hat-trick, and sole leadership”: 5 key points of Karimov's benefice

Key facts from the crushing victory on the pitch of "Lausanne" and the actions of the Uzbek legionnaire:

  • A stable spot in the starting lineup: 19-year-old Behruz Karimov started the difficult away match from the first minutes and played at a high tempo until the 72nd minute;

  • Super-assist in the 52nd minute: Our defender left his opponent behind on the right wing with a few fine feints and provided a jeweler-precise pass for Hannes Delcroix to claim a hat-trick;

  • “1+1” efficiency in 7 matches: Since joining "Lugano", Karimov has participated in 7 matches across all tournaments, authoring 1 goal and 1 effective assist;

  • The crushing of "Lausanne": Three goals by Hannes Delcroix (35', 48', 52') and an own goal by Karim Sow inflicted a heavy 0–4 defeat on the hosts;

  • A 6-point lead in the championship: Recording 8 wins and 1 draw in 9 rounds, "Lugano" conquered the top of the table with 25 points, leaving the grand "Young Boys" at an unreachable distance.

Swiss Super League: Match against "Lausanne" and Behruz Karimov's statistics

Match metrics and the Uzbek defender's European calling card:

Criteria and parameters

Match metrics and details

Match score

"Lausanne" 0:4 "Lugano" (Major away victory)

Behruz Karimov's role in the match

In the starting lineup (played 72 minutes), 1 assist

Goal scorers

H. Delcroix (35', 48', 52' — Karimov's assist), K. Sow (own goal)

Karimov's overall record at "Lugano"

7 matches, 1 goal (September 16, against "St. Gallen"), 1 assist

"Lugano's" standing in the tournament

9 matches, 8 wins, 1 draw, 25 points (1st place)

Gap from the closest pursuer

A solid 6-point advantage over "Young Boys" club

Next match schedule

October 10, "Lugano" — "Lucerne" (23:30 Tashkent time)

Football and scouting expertise: Why is Behruz Karimov's game in the spotlight of European giants?

Conclusions of international scouts and sports commentators:

  • Modern full-back standard: In today's Europe, defenders who simply sit back in defense are no longer valued, but rather universal talents like Behruz who control the entire flank, easily beat opponents in one-on-one dribbling, and can deliver accurate crosses are considered the most valuable assets;

  • Rapid adaptation skill: Coming to the Swiss championship at the age of 19 amidst a new language, new culture, and high physical pressure, and achieving productive results twice in the first 7 matches speaks volumes about the athlete's strong mentality;

  • "Lugano" — a major springboard: The Swiss championship serves as the primary "market" for the Italian Serie A, German Bundesliga, and French Ligue 1; such consistent performances in the leading team will put Karimov on the radar of top leagues as early as the summer transfer window;

  • An invaluable asset for the Uzbekistan national team: At a time when pace and technical attacking prowess are lacking on the defensive flanks, Behruz reaching such sports form doubles our national team's chances in the qualifying matches.

Behruz Karimov's magical dribbling and assist in the 52nd minute clearly demonstrate that the new generation of Uzbek football is starting to make its presence boldly known on European pitches.

In your opinion, can 19-year-old Behruz Karimov win the championship with "Lugano" and head to Europe's top-5 leagues (for example, Italy or Germany) as early as next season? How do you rate his feints and technique on the flank? Leave your personal opinions in the comments and share the news about the Uzbek legionnaire's bright achievement in European arenas with all football fans!

Behruz KarimovLuganoSwiss Super LeagueLausanne
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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