Darya Latisheva wins another medal at the Asian Games: She becomes a three-time medalist

The Uzbekistan delegation has secured another medal at the XX Summer Asian Games. Participating in the demonstration performance program, Darya Latisheva received 19.413 points from the judges and earned a silver medal. This result brings her total number of personal medals at the Asian Games to three.

Uzbekistan's athletes continue their successful performances at the 2026 Asian Games. The latest medal was credited to Darya Latisheva.

Representing Uzbekistan, the athlete demonstrated her skills in the demonstration performance program, and the judges awarded her 19.413 points .

This score allowed Latisheva to take second place in the competition and step onto the podium.

19.413 points — brought Latisheva a silver medal

In the demonstration performance program, judges evaluate aspects such as the athletes' technique, the quality of movement execution, and the performance of the routine.

Darya Latisheva finished her performance with a high score.

The judges gave her program 19.413 points . According to the final results, this score was sufficient to secure second place.

Thus, another silver medal has been added to the Uzbekistan delegation's tally.

This is Latisheva's third Asian Games medal

Darya Latisheva's result today is not just another prize for the Uzbekistan delegation.

The silver medal brought her total number of personal medals at the Asian Games to three.

Thus, Latisheva has achieved the status of a three-time Asian Games medalist.

Her latest medal is one of the notable achievements for Uzbekistan sports.

Uzbekistan's medal tally is growing

At the 2026 Asian Games, athletes from Uzbekistan are competing for medals across a range of sports.

The success of Uzbek athletes in various disciplines continues to bolster the delegation's overall medal count.

Darya Latisheva's silver medal is the latest addition to that tally.

Notably, this medal holds special significance for the athlete herself, as it brings her personal Asian Games medal count to three.

Another Uzbekistan representative on the podium

Darya Latisheva, who recorded the second-best result in the demonstration performance program, stepped onto the podium during the awards ceremony.

Her 19.413-point result secured another silver medal for the Uzbekistan delegation.

The battle for medals at the Asian Games is still ongoing. This means there are still many more competitions and opportunities for medals ahead for Uzbekistan's athletes.

Darya Latisheva's silver medal has gone down in history as another prize added to the Uzbekistan delegation at this competition, with the athlete's personal medal count reaching three.