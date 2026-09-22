Uzbekistan U-23 to Face Saudi Arabia in Quarterfinals

The football tournament at the Asian Games has reached a critical stage. In the central match of the final round of Group D, the Republic of Korea and Saudi Arabia national teams clashed, with the Korean players securing a confident 2-0 victory to top the group. Following this result, the quarterfinal pairings were officially confirmed: the team led by Ravshan Khaydarov, which finished the group stage with a 100% record—3 wins in 3 matches—will face Uzbekistan U-23 in a battle for a semifinal spot against Saudi Arabia. This high-stakes quarterfinal clash between two of the continent's football powerhouses will kick off on September 25 at 10:00 Tashkent time at the Mizuho Stadium in Japan. The winner of this encounter will continue their quest for tournament medals in the semifinals.

So, can the Uzbek players, who left no chance for their opponents in the group stage, break the resistance of the Saudis? What will be the key tactical weapon for Ravshan Khaydarov's team to reach the semifinals, and who will emerge victorious from the tough battle at Mizuho?

"Korea's Victory, the Saudi Hurdle, and the Clash at Mizuho": 5 Key Points Before the Match

Important facts and information ahead of the quarterfinals:

Korea's Lead: South Korea defeated Saudi Arabia 2-0 to finish 1st in Group D;

Uzbekistan's Opponent Determined: Saudi Arabia, finishing 2nd in the group, became the quarterfinal opponent for the Uzbekistan U-23 team;

Battle for the Semifinals: The winner of this match will directly qualify for the Asian Games semifinals;

Match Time and Stadium: The match will take place on September 25 at 10:00 AM Tashkent time at the Mizuho arena;

100% Series for Our Representatives: Uzbekistan U-23 won all 3 group stage matches and arrives at the playoffs with high confidence and form.

Asian Games: Uzbekistan U-23 vs Saudi Arabia U-23 Quarterfinal Details

Comparison of organizational and statistical data regarding the upcoming match:

Indicators and Parameters Uzbekistan U-23 Saudi Arabia U-23 Group Stage Result 3 matches, 3 wins (100% result, 9 points) 2nd place in Group D (lost 0-2 to Korea) Competition Stage Asian Games, Quarterfinal (1/4 final) Asian Games, Quarterfinal (1/4 final) Match Date and Time September 25, 2026, 10:00 (Tashkent time) September 25, 2026, 10:00 (Tashkent time) Match Venue Mizuho Stadium (Japan) Mizuho Stadium (Japan) Goal Semifinals and a step toward medals Semifinals and a step toward medals Psychological State Absolute winning streak and high morale Recovery after the last round defeat

Football Expertise: How can Ravshan Khaydarov's team beat Saudi Arabia?

Conclusions from sports analysts and national football experts:

Adapting to the morning time factor: The early morning start (10:00 Tashkent time) requires players to properly plan their daily routine and warm-up sessions;

Saudi Arabia's Weak Points: The match against the Republic of Korea showed that the Saudis struggle against counter-attacks and rapid pressure on the flanks; Uzbekistan's agile wingers should capitalize on these zones;

Defensive Solidity and Composure: In playoff matches, a single mistake can decide the fate of the entire tournament; therefore, our representatives must maintain the disciplined defense shown in the group stage;

Khaydarov's Cup Expertise: Head coach Ravshan Khaydarov has extensive experience in tactically planning single-leg playoff matches and utilizing substitutes based on the opponent.

For the Uzbekistan U-23 national team, this match at Mizuho will be the biggest test on the road to the Asian Games gold medals.

In your opinion, what will be the score of the Uzbekistan U-23 vs Saudi Arabia match on September 25? Can Ravshan Khaydarov's students win the tournament? Leave your predictions in the comments and share this important analysis with all football fans!