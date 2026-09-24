Feruza Kazakova starts the Aichi-Nagoya-2026 Asian Games with a sensational victory

·67·Sport
Feruza Kazakova starts the Aichi-Nagoya-2026 Asian Games with a sensational victory

Fiery and uncompromising bouts have started for Uzbekistan's boxing masters at the 20th Summer Asian Games hosted by the Japanese cities of Nagoya and Aichi. World championship medalist and reigning Asian champion Feruza Kazakova (-51 kg), who was the first from our national boxing team to step into the ring at the continent's most prestigious sporting event, scored a truly sensational victory in the very first stage of the tournament. According to the Boxing Federation of Uzbekistan, by the will of the draw, our compatriot held her first fight against one of the main favorites in this weight category — experienced Thai boxer Raksat Chutxamat.

For context, Chutxamat came to the competition with big goals as a two-time world championship bronze medalist (2014, 2019) and runner-up of the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games. However, Kazakova, having completely seized the initiative in the ring, shattered all of her opponent's titles and experience. Executing swift movements and a series of accurate, powerful punches over all three rounds, Feruza left her opponent no chance and achieved a sweeping victory by a unanimous decision of the judges — 5:0, advancing to the next round.

So, how will such a confident start by Feruza Kazakova serve as a psychological factor for the Uzbekistan boxing team, who are the main rivals on the road to the championship in this weight class, and how many gold medals can the Uzbek girls win in the Nagoya rings?

"5:0 advantage, the fall of the favorite, and a championship start": 5 key points of the bout

Key facts and details from Feruza Kazakova's first victory at Aichi-Nagoya-2026:

  • First bout and first triumph of our boxers: Feruza Kazakova was the first among the Uzbekistan boxing delegation to step into the ring, kicking off the winning streak;

  • Absolute 5:0 score: Throughout the fight, all judges unanimously (5:0) recorded the absolute dominance of our compatriot in all three rounds;

  • Continental favorite stopped: Raksat Chutxamat (2-time world championship medalist, Hangzhou-2022 runner-up) was forced to leave the tournament in the very first stage;

  • Tactical and physical superiority: Kazakova flawlessly neutralized her opponent's counterattacks and perfectly controlled the distance;

  • A bold step toward the gold medal: Successfully overcoming the difficult draw hurdle, the Uzbek boxer became the main contender for the top prize in the -51 kg weight category.

"Aichi-Nagoya-2026": Analysis of the clash between Feruza Kazakova and Raksat Chutxamat

Indicators, status of the athletes, and round-by-round comparison of the opening stage bout:

Indicators and criteria

Feruza Kazakova (Uzbekistan)

Raksat Chutxamat (Thailand)

Sports status and titles

Asian Champion, World Championship Medalist

2-time World Championship Bronze Medalist (2014, 2019), Hangzhou-2022 Runner-up

Weight category

-51 kg

-51 kg

Bout status and significance

Crucial hurdle in the opening stage

Start as a tournament favorite

1st, 2nd, and 3rd round dynamics

Complete initiative, lightning attacks, and accurate punches

Forced to defend, conceding punches

Judges' final decision

5 : 0 (Unanimous absolute victory)

Defeat (eliminated from the tournament)

Next stage status

Ticket to the next round and march toward medals

Early farewell to the competition

Boxing expertise and analysis: Why is this victory by Kazakova a major achievement for our national team?

Conclusions of international boxing analysts and the national coaching staff:

  • Overcoming the "first fight syndrome": Being the first from the team to enter the ring at major competitions places a huge psychological responsibility on the athlete; Kazakova overcoming such pressure with a cool head and winning with an absolute 5:0 score serves as a powerful motivational wave for the entire Uzbekistan boxing team;

  • Removal of the main barrier in the very first stage: Chutxamat was an opponent with years of experience, fighting in an awkward and closed style; eliminating this obstacle right at the beginning of the tournament significantly cleared Feruza's path toward medals;

  • Speed and technique of the Uzbek boxing school: The swift footwork and series of attacks demonstrated by Kazakova once again proved to be the most effective way to wear down an opponent and accumulate precise points in the eyes of judges in modern amateur boxing;

  • March toward gold medals: With one of the most dangerous rivals in the -51 kg weight class eliminated from the competition, a huge opportunity opened up for Feruza Kazakova to reach the final and make the anthem of Uzbekistan ring out on Japanese soil.

Feruza Kazakova's lightning-fast victory in the Nagoya ring became a worthy prelude to the Uzbekistan sports delegation's quest for gold at the 20th Asian Games.

Do you think Feruza Kazakova, who defeated the continental favorite 5:0 in her very first fight, will be able to win a gold medal at the "Aichi-Nagoya-2026" Asian Games? How many medals do you predict our female boxers will gather in this competition? Leave your personal thoughts and wishes for our champion girl in the comments and share this hot report dedicated to the bright victory of Uzbek boxing with all sports fans!

Feruza KazakovaRaksat ChutxamatAichi-Nagoya-2026Uzbekistan Boxing Federation
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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