Sevinch Ismoilova openly shares the most tragic event of her life kept secret for 8 years

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Sevinch Ismoilova openly shares the most tragic event of her life kept secret for 8 years

Singer Sevinch Ismoilova spoke about one of the most difficult events in her life that she had hidden from her fans for a long time. After 8 years, she revealed the story behind the scars on her body that many people always ask about.

It all started in 2018

When Sevinch Ismoilova was just starting her career and performing at weddings in the regions, she got into a road traffic accident.

According to the singer, the passengers fell asleep in the car returning from a wedding gig in the Gazli district of Bukhara region. The car veered off the road at high speed, resulting in a severe crash.

"It took me 8 years to be able to tell you about this event," the singer began her story. According to Sevinch, she was in a coma for some time after the accident and regained consciousness 15 days later to the sound of her mother crying.

She stated that she sustained various injuries as a result of the crash and went through a long recovery process. The injury to her left arm was particularly serious.

Doctors managed to save her arm through a long and complex surgical procedure.

Six months after the accident, the singer started performing at weddings again. However, she said that from the very first days, the long-term complications of the crash began to show.

Sevinch Ismoilova kept this event to herself for years. Now she has openly told her fans about the history of her scars and one of the hardest periods of her life.

Singer Sevinch IsmoilovaBukharaGazliaccident
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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