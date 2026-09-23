Drama of the fourth day and 4 new bronzes: Uzbekistan drops to 14th place at the Asian Games

Following the results of the fourth competition day of the XX Summer Asian Games hosted by the Japanese cities of Aichi and Nagoya, unexpected and sharp shifts were observed in the competition standings. Although the national team of Uzbekistan added 4 new bronze medals to its tally during the day, it dropped from its previous 9th place to the 14th position in the overall medal table. The day's events began with a historic performance by Polina Volobuyeva in the women's fencing competition: our athlete successfully reached the semifinals in the individual foil event and won a bronze medal.

Afterward, two of our representatives stepped onto the podium in wushu-sanda: in the 56 kg weight category, Saydullo Abdurashidov lost to a strong opponent from China in the semifinals, and in the 75 kg weight class, Doniyor Turgunovlost to an Iranian athlete, thus securing bronze medals in the competition.

The biggest sensation of the day was recorded by the Uzbekistan esports national team: our national virtual football pair, Abubakr Eminjonov and Farrukh Mirhamidov, reached the semifinals, securing Uzbekistan's first-ever esports medal in Asian Games history. Currently, the Uzbekistan delegation has a total of 10 medals — 1 gold, 4 silver, and 5 bronze. One spot above us in the standings is India with 12 medals, closely followed behind us by the team of Macau with 6 medals.

Well, why did our team drop to 14th place despite the four new bronzes, how will the upcoming finals return Uzbekistan to the top ten, and what kind of gold matches await our fans?

"Miracle in esports, wushu, and 4 bronzes": 5 key points of the fourth day

Important aspects of the results shown by our athletes in the Asian Games arenas:

Historic medal in esports: Abubakr Eminjonov and Farrukh Mirhamidov reached the semifinals in virtual football, bringing Uzbekistan its first Asian Games award in esports;

Polina Volobuyeva's confident step: Our fencing master reached the semifinals in foil events, enriching the national team's tally with bronze;

Two bronzes in wushu-sanda: Saydullo Abdurashidov (56 kg) and Doniyor Turgunov (75 kg) took 3rd place after hard-fought battles against representatives of China and Iran in the semifinals;

10 medals and the 14th position: Although Uzbekistan brought its total number of medals to 10 (1 gold, 4 silver, 5 bronze), it dropped to 14th place due to an increase in rivals' gold medals;

Decisive matches approaching: Finals in boxing, freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling, and judo, which are considered a reserve of gold medals, are expected to drastically change the standings in the coming days.

Aichi-Nagoya-2026: Analysis of the fourth day results of Uzbek athletes

Comparison of the won awards and current indicators of our national team:

Athlete name Sport and discipline Weight / Event category Stage and result Medal won Polina Volobuyeva Fencing (Foil) Individual events Semifinalist Bronze medal Saydullo Abdurashidov Wushu-sanda Weight up to 56 kg Semifinal (Lost to China) Bronze medal Doniyor Turgunov Wushu-sanda Weight up to 75 kg Semifinal (Lost to Iran) Bronze medal A. Eminjonov and F. Mirhamidov Esports Virtual football pair Semifinal (historic first result) Bronze medal DELEGATION TALLY 1 gold, 4 silver, 5 bronze Total: 10 medals Position in the medal table 14th position

Sports expertise and analysis: Why dropping to 14th place is not alarming?

Conclusions of Olympic movement analysts and sports commentators:

The "gold priority" rule: In the international ranking system, the quality of gold medals comes first, not the total number of medals; although Uzbekistan has 4 silver and 5 bronze medals, countries with 2 gold medals moved up in the standings — with the acquisition of just one or two more golds, our representatives will instantly jump several positions up;

A new era of esports: The success of Eminjonov and Mirhamidov proved that Uzbekistan is among the continent's leaders not only in physical sports, but also in modern digital technologies and esports competitions;

Pause before martial arts finals: In boxing, taekwondo, judo, and kurash events, which are considered the main "medal factory" of our national team, many of our athletes are passing through the quarterfinal and semifinal stages; these fights will dramatically increase the quality of medals;

Tough competition: The gap between India with 12 medals and Macau following us is minimal; every won victory will instantly change the balance of power.

Fierce battles in the arenas of Aichi and Nagoya are still ahead, and Uzbek athletes have every opportunity to return to the top ten.

In your opinion, how many gold medals will Uzbek athletes gather in the upcoming days to return to the top ten in the team standings? How do you assess the historic medal won in esports? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this analytical article with all sports enthusiasts while supporting our athletes!