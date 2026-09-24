“The quarterfinals are ours!”: Shavkatjon Boltaev achieves a bright victory at the Asian Games

Representing the Uzbekistan national boxing team at the XX Summer Asian Games hosted by the Japanese cities of Aichi and Nagoya continue their uncompromising and victorious march. Representing our country in the men's -70 kg weight category, our skilled master of the leather gloves Shavkatjon Boltaev showed brilliant skill in his very first fight of the competition. In an extremely fierce and intense clash within the 1/8 final stage, our compatriot faced South Korea's representative Kim Junsu.

At the end of the tense three-round bout, with a clear decision from the judges, Boltaev won a confident 4:1 victory and advanced to the quarterfinals of the competition, while the Korean boxer was forced to prematurely end his participation in the Asian Games. Recall that at this prestigious sports event, the Uzbekistan men's national team is fighting for the continental crown in 6 weight categories, and the women's team in 5. In this very -70 kg weight category, young star Torekhan Sabyrkhan defending the honor of the neighboring Kazakhstan national team further increases the intensity of competition.

According to the Uzbekistan Boxing Federation, another anticipated confrontation awaits fans ahead — the fight between our compatriot Navbahor Hamidova and South Korean Seon Sujin among women. Boxing matches will continue until October 2, and the Asian Games themselves until October 4. Well, will Shavkatjon Boltaev overcome the quarterfinal barrier and potentially face Kazakhstan's Torekhan Sabyrkhan in the ring in a main showdown, and how will Uzbek boxers conquer the podium of medals in Japan?

“4:1 victory, the Sabyrkhan factor and the next Korean opponent”: 5 key points of the fight

Most important facts from Shavkatjon Boltaev's success and the boxing competition agenda:

Confident start and quarterfinal ticket: Shavkatjon Boltaev defeated Kim Junsu 4:1 in the 1/8 finals to enter the top eight;

Korean boxer knocked out of the tournament: Kim Junsu could not withstand the three-round pressure and said goodbye to the Aichi-Nagoya bouts;

Fiery competition in the -70 kg weight: The participation of world-famous Torekhan Sabyrkhan on behalf of Kazakhstan in this division guarantees fierce fights for the gold medal;

Next clash — Navbahor Hamidova in the ring: Boxing fans are awaited by another Uzbekistan-South Korea match — the bout between Hamidova and Seon Sujin;

Lineups and competition schedule: Uzbekistan is participating in 6 weight categories for men and 5 for women; boxing finals end on October 2.

“Aichi-Nagoya-2026”: Analytical indicators of the bout between Shavkatjon Boltaev and Kim Junsu

Parameters of the 1/8 final match and the general picture of the competition:

Indicators and criteria Shavkatjon Boltaev (Uzbekistan) Kim Junsu (South Korea) Weight category -70 kg -70 kg Competition stage 1/8 final bout 1/8 final bout Fight dynamics Initiative attacks and a series of accurate punches Defense and counter-attack attempts Judges' final decision 4 : 1 victory Defeat Further fate in the tournament Quarterfinal ticket (step towards medals) Left the competition Main potential opponent Torekhan Sabyrkhan (Kazakhstan) —

Boxing expertise and analysis: Why does this victory of Boltaev give the team a strategic advantage?

Conclusions of sports commentators and the national coaching staff:

Breaking the inconvenient style of the Korean boxing school: South Korean athletes are usually considered very resilient, fast boxers who maintain an unstoppable pace for three rounds; Boltaev disrupting the opponent's pace and achieving a clear 4:1 superiority proves his high physical fitness;

Potential central clash with Torekhan Sabyrkhan: Sabyrkhan, who is the main hope of the Kazakhstan national team in the -70 kg weight, is performing; every confident victory of Boltaev lays the groundwork for the culmination final of the Kazakh-Uzbek boxing derby;

National team balance and victory impulse: For our national team participating in the competition with 6 male and 5 female boxers, performing without losses in the early stages is the main factor in maintaining leadership in the medal table;

Mental encouragement for Navbahor Hamidova: Boltaev defeating the Korean opponent also instills additional confidence and mental strength in Navbahor Hamidova, who will measure her strength against Seon Sujin.

Shavkatjon Boltaev's confident victory in the Japanese ring once again demonstrated the leading position of the Uzbek boxing school on the continent.

In your opinion, can Shavkatjon Boltaev outsmart Kazakhstan's Torekhan Sabyrkhan in the -70 kg weight category and become the Asian Games champion? What result do you expect from the upcoming fight between Navbahor Hamidova and Seon Sujin? Leave your personal guesses in the comments and share the article dedicated to the next triumph of Uzbek boxers in Aichi-Nagoya with all sports fans!