Will Ronaldo say goodbye to the national team? FPF attempts to make peace with Cristiano

The sensational conflict surrounding the Portugal national team continues to dominate the global football agenda! According to the influential Spanish publication Marca, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has launched active efforts to restore relations with legendary scorer and Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo and put an end to the ongoing discord.

The 41-year-old superstar, who left the national team's headquarters amid a scandal, is on the verge of completely ending his international career. However, the federation's leadership by no means wants to part ways with its living symbol in this manner. So, what actually happened in the locker room, and is there a possibility of reaching a compromise between the parties?

"Hoping he won't end his career"

According to the details provided by Marca, the federation is utilizing all diplomatic channels to rectify the situation:

The federation's peace plan: Organization representatives are holding negotiations to overturn Ronaldo's firm decision to leave the national team and bring him back;

The threat of retirement: According to reports in the Portuguese media, Cristiano is seriously considering officially putting an end to his unrivaled history with the national team;

Conflict with Jesus: Earlier, it was reported that the forward left training due to a serious disagreement with head coach Jorge Jesus;

The coach's statement: Although Jorge Jesus officially stated there was no serious conflict, Ronaldo's departure from the national team camp and his sharp comments indicate a precarious situation.

The most dramatic point of a legendary career

"Federation officials hope that Ronaldo, despite the major scandal that recently occurred, will not end his career in the national team and have set out to resolve the disagreement through a truce."

Such an unpleasant farewell by Ronaldo from the national team could be a heavy blow not only for Portuguese football, but also for millions of fans around the world.

Ronaldo and Portugal National Team Conflict (Table)

Factor / Aspect Current situation and insights Main character Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr, Portugal captain) Disagreement participant Head coach Jorge Jesus Media reports Ronaldo intends to end his career in the national team Federation's reaction Attempting to forge an urgent truce and keep Cristiano Source Marca publication and Portuguese media reports

In your opinion, is it right for Ronaldo to put an end to his national team career following such an unpleasant conflict, or should he reach a compromise with the coach and take the pitch again in major tournaments? Can the federation persuade him?

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