UEFA Nations League: Spain defeats Croatia in a landslide victory

In a UEFA Nations League match, the Spanish national team defeated Croatia 4-1 at home. In the clash held at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán in Seville, Luis de la Fuente's side left their opponents with almost no chance, clearly demonstrating their dominance in the group. This victory ensures Spain remains the clear leader in Group 3. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Lamine Yamal's brilliant performance and quick goals

According to Goal.com, the most brilliant performance on the pitch was delivered by young talent Lamine Yamal, who was awarded the highest rating in the match. The hosts managed to open the scoring in the very first minutes. In the second minute, Lamine Yamal sent a cross from Álex Baena into the net, putting the Spaniards ahead. Even after that, the Spaniards did not stop their attacks.

However, the Croatians did not give up easily. In the 28th minute of the match, after a magnificent cross from the flank by Ivan Perišić, Dion Drena Beljo scored with a header to restore balance and silence the home crowd for a moment. Nevertheless, the response from Luis de la Fuente's charges was quick and decisive.

Total dominance in the second half

Just three minutes after conceding, Marc Pubill put Spain ahead again. He headed in a corner kick from Lamine Yamal to ensure a 2-1 lead going into the break. In the second half, the hosts established 63.7% ball possession, completely overwhelming the Croatian midfield.

After the 60th minute, Lamine Yamal scored his second goal of the match. Towards the end of the game, substitute Nico Williams set the final score, netting the fourth goal against the Croatians. Order in the defensive line and the goalkeeper's reliable actions limited the Croatian national team to only two shots on target in the second half.