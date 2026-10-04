Argentina defeats Burkina Faso 7:0

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Argentina defeats Burkina Faso 7:0

The Argentina national team defeated Burkina Faso 7:0 in an international friendly match. In the match held at the «Monumental» stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentine players took control from the very first minutes of the game. While the team scored five goals in the first half, they breached the opponent's net twice more after the break.

The score was opened in the 4th minute of the match. Lautaro Martinez converted a penalty to put Argentina ahead. In the 8th minute, Burkina Faso player Mumuni Diallo scored an own goal.

In the 12th minute, Gianluca Prestianni scored Argentina's third goal. In the 35th minute, Nico Paz made the score 4:0. A minute later, Julian Alvarez also got his name on the scoreboard.

Argentina continued their attacks in the second half as well. In the 57th minute, Franco Mastantuono scored a goal. In the 90+3rd minute of added time, Giuliano Simeone scored the seventh goal for the Argentina national team.

The match statistics also clearly showed Argentina's dominance. Argentina fired 28 shots toward the opponent's goal, with 16 of them hitting the target. For Burkina Faso, these figures were 3 and 1, respectively.

Argentina recorded 75% possession of the ball, while Burkina Faso had 25%. Argentina committed 9 fouls, while Burkina Faso players were called for 5 fouls. The yellow cards count was 0:1, and red cards were 0:0.

The number of offsides was 1 for Argentina and 0 for Burkina Faso. In corner kicks, Argentina had the upper hand with a 7:1 score.

Argentina national teamBurkina Faso national teamLautaro MartinezMumuni Diallo
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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