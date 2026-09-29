Argentina to temporarily retire Lionel Messi's number 10 jersey

The Argentine Football Association has decided to pay a deeply moving tribute to one of the greatest players in the history of the country's football, Lionel Messi. According to the decision, his iconic number 10 jersey will be temporarily retired until his final match for the national team, and no one else will wear this number. This decision was made to recognize the immense contribution of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner to world football, who announced he would end his international career at the end of August 2026. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to information released by Goal.com, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed the decision ahead of upcoming camps, stating: "No one will wear the number 10 until Leo Messi's final match." Thus, the number will remain unused during the international matches in September and October. Renowned Argentine insider Fabrizio Romano also emphasized that this situation will serve as the foundation for a completely new era for the Albiceleste starting in 2027.

The final chord on the international stage

Although FIFA rules require continuous numbering in official tournaments, the flexible regulations for friendly matches allow the Argentine Football Association to implement such a unique tribute. This aligns with the sentiments expressed by AFA president Claudio Tapia in 2024, when he proposed the idea of permanently retiring or withdrawing the number 10 in honor of Messi once his national team career officially concludes.

In the matches held at the end of September and early October, the number ten will be completely omitted from the Argentina squad. Specifically, the team will face Bolivia in Córdoba on September 30, and host Burkina Faso on October 3. Lionel Messi will not play in these matches, as the coaching staff has decided to save him for his final farewell game.

Grand farewell at Estadio Monumental

The final match, dubbed the grand finale for the greatest player of all time, is scheduled for October 6, 2026. On that day, the Argentina national team will face Benin at the legendary Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. This match will go down in history as Lionel Messi's 208th and final appearance in the national jersey.

This farewell match is planned as the conclusion of a specific era in Argentine football and a central event of the transition period. Only after the match against Benin is the Argentine Football Association expected to officially consider who will inherit the number 10 in the future. Millions of fans in Buenos Aires will have the opportunity to see their beloved hero on the pitch one last time.