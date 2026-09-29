Akbar Djuraev sets a new world record in Aichi-Nagoya

Uzbekistan's weightlifting achieved another historic result at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games. National team member Akbar Djuraev lifted 197 kilograms in the snatch event, setting a new world record.

This result was not only one of the brightest performances at the Asian Games, but also another major step for the Uzbek athlete in the history of weightlifting.

197 kilograms — a new world record

Participating in the weightlifting competitions within the framework of Aichi-Nagoya 2026, Akbar Djuraev performed his next attempt in the snatch.

Our compatriot successfully lifted 197 kilograms and broke the world record in this exercise.

Thus, Djuraev once again drew the attention of the Uzbekistan delegation not only by fighting for a medal at the Asian Games, but also by breaking the world record.

The 197-kilogram result demonstrated the athlete's physical conditioning and his ability to fully showcase his potential even under pressure in high-level competitions.

However, the main battle is still ahead

Akbar Djuraev's participation in Aichi-Nagoya does not end with the snatch.

In weightlifting, the final result is determined based on the sum of two exercises — the snatch and the clean and jerk.

Therefore, one of the most important stages for our athlete is still ahead.

Now Djuraev will also demonstrate his capabilities in the clean and jerk program. After this exercise concludes, the athlete's overall result in both lifts and his final placement in the competition will be known.

Another historic moment for the Uzbekistan delegation

At the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games, Uzbek athletes continue to record high results in various sports.

Akbar Djuraev's 197-kilogram world record has become another major event for the country's delegation.

Interestingly, Djuraev has not finished the competition yet. After the record in the snatch, all attention is now focused on the clean and jerk.

197 kilograms — a number that has entered history. And now Akbar Djuraev has another task: to adorn his performance, which began with a world record, with a high final result at the Asian Games.

The Uzbek champion's next performance will determine his final result in Aichi-Nagoya 2026. But one thing is already clear: Akbar Djuraev started the Asian Games in Japan with a new world record.