Manchester City Women secure a comeback victory over Arsenal

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Manchester City Women secure a comeback victory over Arsenal

Manchester City, leaders of the Women's Super League (WSL), continued their perfect run this season by defeating Arsenal at home. According to Goal.com, despite a challenging match for the hosts, intense second-half attacks secured a convincing 4-2 victory. This is reported by Goal.com .

In the match held at the Academy Stadium, the London club took the lead twice but failed to maintain their advantage. Goals from Lisa Baum and Alessia Russo put the visitors ahead twice during the game. However, the hosts showed great character, completely turning the situation around in the second half.

A dramatic turn on the pitch

Towards the end of the first half, Lauren Hemp scored an immediate equalizer to level the score. Although Alessia Russo put Arsenal ahead once again after the break, Manchester City quickly took control of the game.

Substitute Kerstin Casparij scored a brilliant goal in the 63rd minute, just moments after coming on, to equalize. Shortly after, Lauren Hemp fired a shot through the goalkeeper's legs to put her team ahead for the first time. Khadija Shaw sealed the final score, dribbling past defender Leah Williamson to slot the ball home and complete a stunning comeback.

League table situation and upcoming matches

This defeat highlights a difficult start to the season for Arsenal. Despite creating 16 scoring chances, defensive vulnerabilities and an inability to control the game until the end proved costly. The team currently sits in an unusual 10th place in the league table, trailing the leaders by 10 points. After the match, head coach Renee Slegers apologized to the fans.

Manchester City celebrated their fifth consecutive league victory, strengthening their position at the top. Both teams have important matches ahead after the international break. Arsenal will face Birmingham City on October 17 to improve their form, while Manchester City will host Brighton on October 18.

Manchester CityArsenalWSLFootballWomen's Football
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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