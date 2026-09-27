Former Premier League midfielder Juan Mata has humorously commented on how the recent rulings regarding financial breaches by Manchester City could affect his own career. While participating in ITV's coverage of the match between England and Spain, the experienced Spaniard spoke about the intense legal proceedings and their potential consequences. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to information released by Goal.com and other international sports media, an independent commission has found the majority of the 115 charges against Manchester City, specifically 114 of them, to be substantiated. Against the backdrop of these events, Juan Mata, who played for Manchester United between 2014 and 2022 and finished as runner-up to the Citizens multiple times during their dominance, reacted with a mix of humor and seriousness.

Juan Mata's unexpected admission

Mata noted that although he won several trophies with his former club, he never won the Premier League title. Following the announced results, he alluded to his personal social and sporting standing: "Actually, it affects me directly! I was lucky enough to play enough games and win some trophies, but I never won the Premier League — or did I? I don't know what will happen," he remarked.

The footballer also added that Rodri's views on the achievements being earned on the pitch and the team being the best at the time were fair, but it is difficult to predict what the legal outcome of the situation will be. These investigations cover the period between 2009 and 2018 and emerged as a result of four years of in-depth scrutiny.

The club's firm position and next steps

Despite the financial charges, Manchester City is not backing down and continues to categorically deny all allegations. The club's management has issued a statement to the public, asserting that they possess "irrefutable evidence" to prove their innocence. In particular, club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak wrote an open letter to fans, stating that the court proceedings will continue for a long time and that the club's determination to defend its rights remains as strong as it was at the beginning.

Currently, the football world is waiting with bated breath for the commission's final sanctions. While lawyers and experts note that the panel has the power to strip titles or relegate the club, they suggest that measures like fines and points deductions affecting the future are more likely than rewriting history. Any appeal process could further delay the implementation of the final penalty.