English football is facing one of its biggest financial scandals in recent years. According to an independent commission, Manchester City has been found guilty of 114 out of 115 charges related to financial rule breaches between 2009 and 2018. This historic verdict has caused a major stir in the national championship, reigniting debates over local competition and past injustices in the league table. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, this monumental decision has opened the possibility of unprecedented sanctions against the club, including relegation, massive fines, points deductions, and the stripping of historic titles. In such a tense period, teams that finished second while competing with Manchester City for the title, as well as their former players, immediately reacted to the news.

The former goalkeeper's ironic post

David de Gea , who made over 500 appearances for Manchester United and was the team's primary goalkeeper until 2023, left an ironic message on his social media. On his official X account, hinting that past titles could be redistributed, he wrote: "So...... Let's talk. How many Premier League titles do I have then?" The Spanish goalkeeper's sarcastic reaction was directed at the seasons where Manchester United finished as runners-up.

It is well known that during David de Gea's time at the club, Manchester United finished second behind Manchester City several times. Notably, the 2011–2012 title was lost on goal difference, while the "Red Devils" also finished as runners-up under José Mourinho in 2017–2018 and under Ole Gunnar Solskjær in the 2020–2021 season.

Legal actions and compensation claims by clubs

The Athletic reports that following this scandal, leading English football clubs, including Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Tottenham, have engaged their legal teams. These clubs have begun preparing claims for damages related to lost prize money and commercial revenue. This is leading to further complications in the situation.

Manchester City, for its part, states that it will fight to the end through legal channels against all sporting sanctions and claims from rivals. Currently, the Premier League leadership faces the complex task of making a fair decision without completely altering the history of the competition. This intense legal battle and discussion are expected to continue for months.