Manchester City found guilty, Premier League clubs demand compensation

One of the biggest financial scandals in the history of English football has reached a new stage. According to reports from The Athletic, several Premier League clubs are preparing to take legal action after Manchester City was found guilty of the vast majority—specifically 114—of the 115 charges of financial misconduct. This is reported by Goal.com .

This decision by the independent commission has sent shockwaves through the national league. Rival clubs are currently actively consulting with leading law firms and legal experts to assess the potential for recovering historical losses and claiming significant compensation.

Legal proceedings and precedents

Against the backdrop of these legal clashes, clubs are working on a collective strategy. Experts believe that previous court rulings involving other teams will serve as an important legal foundation. Notably, an independent commission previously ruled that Everton's breach of Profit and Sustainability Rules gave rivals a sporting disadvantage, leading to a decision for Burnley to claim £35.1 million.

Nevertheless, formal claim processes may be delayed until Manchester City's appeals are heard and all legal stages are exhausted. The club, for its part, has denied all charges, stating it remains firm in its position and will utilize all available legal avenues to the end.

Scale of financial losses and claims

According to a club spokesperson, the Premier League process is ongoing and must be concluded while adhering to strict confidentiality requirements. Therefore, Manchester City maintains the unwavering position set out in its February 2023 statement. However, the claims from affected parties are expected to vary:

Loss of tens of millions in revenue from broadcasting and ticket sales due to missing out on Champions League qualification;

Failure to fulfill contract clauses related to trophies and participation in European competitions;

Loss of sponsorship bonuses related to commercial contracts.

At present, the possibility of a large-scale class-action lawsuit between the Premier League leadership and the clubs is being seriously discussed. If these lawsuits proceed, the financial and legal landscape of English football could change fundamentally.