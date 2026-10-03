Lionel Messi returns home to conclude his Argentina national team career

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Lionel Messi returns home to conclude his Argentina national team career

Argentina national team captain and Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi has arrived in his homeland, Rosario, to prepare for an emotional farewell match with the national team. According to Goal.com, the 39-year-old legendary footballer landed at Islas Malvinas International Airport on Friday morning via private jet accompanied by his family, marking the final chapters of one of the most brilliant international careers in football history. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Returning home earlier than planned, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner rested briefly at his private residence in Funes before heading to the Ezeiza training base of the national team led by Lionel Scaloni. The captain is scheduled to hold only one training session with his teammates before his final match.

The farewell will be organized in a unique way

Head coach Lionel Scaloni clarified the player's arrival schedule at a previous press conference, noting that Leo could join earlier if he wished. The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has developed a special exclusive kit to commemorate this historic event. This special collection features vertical patterns decorated with the Sun of May and symbolic motifs, as well as the legendary number 10 jersey.

The friendly match against the Benin national team on Tuesday will be held at a packed stadium in Buenos Aires. This sold-out game will start at 20:00 local time, an hour earlier than usual. This is being done to facilitate special tributes and farewell ceremonies before the match.

Recall that a month ago, the player announced his retirement from international football via his official Instagram page. This decision was made after he reached his highest individual goal-scoring record in a major summer tournament. After the celebratory evening in Buenos Aires, the experienced forward will return to Miami to complete the remainder of the season in North America.

Lionel MessiArgentinaFootballInter MiamiNational Team
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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