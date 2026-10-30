Nominees for La Liga Player of the Month for October announced

The Spanish La Liga press service has officially announced the final list of 5 stars nominated for the Player of the Month award for October. The candidates include attacking trios from major clubs, as well as a solid defender and an experienced goalkeeper who kept clean sheets.

In September, this prestigious individual award went to Barcelona's Brazilian winger Raphinha. This time, productive stars from other clubs are providing serious competition to the main leaders of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Five candidates and their October statistics

The official figures provided by the league prove the high level of efficiency shown by the candidates:

Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid): Played 264 minutes, scored 4 goals , won 16 duels, and maintained an 83% pass accuracy;

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona): Played 250 minutes, scored 1 goal and provided 2 assists, won 17 duels , pass accuracy — 72%;

Matias Dituro (Elche): Played 270 minutes, kept 3 consecutive clean sheets, and made 9 crucial saves ;

Alex Grimaldo (Atletico Madrid): Played 225 minutes, recorded 1 goal and 1 assist, won 11 duels, with a high pass accuracy of 91% ;

Goncalo Guedes (Real Sociedad): Played 170 minutes, scored 2 goals, provided 1 assist, won 1 duel, pass accuracy — 84%.

Selection and voting process

The La Liga Player of the Month award is determined by fan votes on the official website and the conclusions of an independent panel of experts:

The nature of the competition: On one hand, Mbappe's high scoring instinct and Yamal's creative playmaking are competing, while on the other, Dituro's reliable performance in goal could turn the fate of the award in an unexpected direction;

Announcement of results: The name of the October laureate will be officially announced to the public by the La Liga press service in the coming days.

In this intense season of the Spanish championship, winning the Player of the Month title will be an important step for each candidate toward the Ballon d'Or and major end-of-season awards.