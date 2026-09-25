9-goal thriller: Uzbekistan women lose quarter-final against South Korea

The quarter-final matches of the women's football tournament at the Asian Games held in Japan turned into a true thriller filled with unexpected intensity and goals. The Uzbekistan women's national team stepped onto the pitch against South Korea, considered one of the continent's major powerhouses, and lost 3:6 in a drama that gifted spectators a total of 9 goals, thereby halting their journey in the competition. Fierce competition flared up from the opening minutes of the match: Yun Su Jeong recorded a hat-trick for the Koreans (6th, 44th, 74th minutes), while Choye Yu Ri achieved a brace.

Our representatives also showed courage without backing down — Diyora Habibullayeva leveled the score in the 10th minute, and in the second half, an own goal by a Korean defender along with Nilufar Kudratova's fine strike in the 66th minute brought the intrigue back. However, the experience of the Koreans and Kim Min Ji's final goal in the 90+4th minute added by the referee put the final point in the match. In parallel quarter-finals, Japan crushed the Philippines 4:0, DPRK routed Chinese Taipei 5:1, while China achieved a hard-fought 1:0 victory over Vietnam. As a result, in the semi-finals, the top four of East Asia — DPRK – China and Japan – South Korea pairs will enter the battle for medals.

"9 goals, Yun Su Jeong's hat-trick and the Eastern Four": 5 main points of the quarter-final

The most important facts from the Asian Games women's tournament quarter-finals:

9-goal drama and defeat: The Uzbekistan women's team lost to South Korea 3:6 and stopped at the quarter-final stage;

Habibullayeva and Kudratova's goals: Habibullayeva and Kudratova stood out among our representatives, and the opponent also recorded one own goal;

Impeccable play of the Korean forward: Yun Su Jeong scored three goals (hat-trick) and became the main hero of the victory;

East Asian hegemony: Japan, DPRK, China, and South Korea completely occupied all 4 semi-final spots;

Fiery semi-final pairs: DPRK – China and Japan – South Korea confrontations will take place for the final tickets.

Asian Games (Women): Quarter-final results and semi-final bracket table

Full statistical details of the quarter-final matches:

Stage and matches Registered score Goalscorers and key events Final status South Korea — Uzbekistan 6:3 Yun Su Jeong (6, 44, 74), Choye Yu Ri (17, 45+1), Kim Min Ji (90+4) — D. Habibullayeva (10), Jang Sel Gi (64, o/g), N. Kudratova (66) Korea in the semi-finals, Uzbekistan leaves the tournament Japan — Philippines 4:0 Absolute dominance of the hosts Japan confidently in the semi-finals China — Vietnam 1:0 Tough positional battle and a single goal China heads to the semi-finals DPRK — Chinese Taipei 5:1 Large victory for the North Koreans DPRK advances to the semi-finals Semi-final pair 1 DPRK — China Clash of two East Asian powerhouse giants Battle for the final ticket Semi-final pair 2 Japan — South Korea Principle derby between the hosts and Korea Historic match towards the gold medal

Football expertise: Why did Uzbekistan lose despite showing a strong fight?

Conclusions of women's football specialists and analysts:

"Courage in attack, mistakes in defense": Scoring 3 goals against the continent's strong team proved that our girls' attacking line and flanks possess high potential; however, the defensive line's inability to withstand the press and successive mistakes at the end of the first half (44th and 45+1st minutes) decided the fate of the match;

Physical preparation and tempo: South Korea's high-speed attacks and aerial actions exhausted our representatives in the final minutes; nevertheless, our girls managed to show character by narrowing the score from 1:3 to 3:4;

Superpowers in the semi-finals: The teams that reached the top four (Japan, Korea, DPRK, China) are considered world-class women's football giants; putting up a worthy resistance against them shows that Uzbek women's football is on the right development path.

How would you assess the courage shown by the Uzbekistan women's national team in scoring 3 goals against a strong South Korea? Which teams do you think will advance to the final in the DPRK — China and Japan — South Korea semi-finals? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this goal-rich drama analysis of the Asian Games with all sports fans!