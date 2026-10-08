Benin coach expresses sharp protest after Messi's farewell match

·18·Sport
Benin coach expresses sharp protest after Messi's farewell match

Although Lionel Messi's final farewell match in the national team jersey was held in a true festive atmosphere on the pitch, an unexpected protest arose in the locker room tunnel at the end of the match. Gernot Rohr, the head coach of the Benin national team who played against Argentina, openly expressed his disappointment with the opponent's attitude and the excessive strictness of the security service.

African players were eager to exchange shirts and take commemorative photos with world stars, especially Messi, but their intentions were completely dashed.

"They wouldn't even let us into the tunnel": Restrictions under the stadium

The Benin coach voiced his objections regarding the situation that arose after the match:

  • Strict barrier: After the match ended, the stadium security personnel completely barred members of the Benin national team from approaching the sector where the Argentina locker room was located;

  • Unexchanged jerseys: "We really wanted to take our jerseys and exchange them with the opponent. Our players waited with hope, we tried to negotiate, but all our efforts were in vain," lamented Gernot Rohr;

  • Lack of photo opportunity: They were not even allowed to take a single commemorative photograph with Lionel Messi on such a historic day.

Half an hour wait with Lionel Scaloni

To ease the situation, Gernot Rohr was forced to turn to Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni:

  • 2018 memory: Rohr handed Scaloni a precious jersey signed by Messi at the 2018 World Cup (after the match against Nigeria);

  • Re-obtained autograph: Scaloni took the jersey inside, had Messi sign it once more, and returned it to the Benin coach;

  • Coach's patience: "I had to wait for half an hour. Never mind, that's not a problem for me, but it's a pity that our guys were left empty-handed," the coach added.

Triumph on the pitch and coldness behind the scenes

For context, the Argentina national team won a convincing 3:0 victory over Benin in this match. Messi, putting on a full benefit performance in the match, scored one goal and provided two assists, making a beautiful farewell to his national team.

However, this solemn farewell of the legendary captain will be remembered by the opposing team members with rather unpleasant and cold organizational impressions.

Lionel MessiBenin national teamGernot RohrMessi jerseys
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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