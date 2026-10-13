Sean Strickland utterly destroys famous insider

·41·World
Sean Strickland utterly destroys famous insider

A sharp war of words erupted on social media between well-known sports insider and journalist Ariel Helwani and former UFC champion Sean Strickland. The conflict escalated after Helwani stated that Strickland's complaints about low pay offered by the UFC were unjustified and that he had signed the contract of his own free will.

In response, the American fighter openly accused the journalist of losing impartiality, acting like a "leech," and harboring personal animosity.

Helwani: «You agreed to the terms and signed, the power still lies with the UFC»

In his remarks, Ariel Helwani assessed the financial situation of the fighters and Strickland's decision as follows:

  • Salary issue and personal choice: «I don't blame Strickland at all for being upset about getting paid poorly. I think all fighters should be paid more. But at the end of the day, he still signed a new deal with the UFC»;

  • Contract responsibility: «That's why there are few people who feel sorry for him here. Sean, you agreed to the terms, you signed it. We know that all the power is on the UFC's side. Now you can't demand a renegotiation. You can't just walk away even after a single win!» — Helwani said.

Strickland's sharp reply: «Ariel is a leech, just like Dana said»

Known for his outspoken and harsh statements, Sean Strickland responded to the insider's criticism in an extremely sharp and emotionally charged manner:

  • Personal hatred: «Damn it, I hate Ariel. Ever since I stopped supporting Israel, he has become my number one enemy...»;

  • Accusation of bias: «Helwani, you are the most biased person on the internet»;

  • Dana White's old quote: «When you run into Ariel, you immediately realize he's a leech. Dana White said it from day one», — the fighter concluded.

This dispute between two prominent figures in the MMA world caused a huge stir among fans and once again brought the topic of fighter purses in the UFC to the forefront.

Ariel HelwaniSean StricklandUFCDana White
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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