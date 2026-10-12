How did the UFC head assess Sean Strickland's chances in boxing?

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How did the UFC head assess Sean Strickland's chances in boxing?

UFC President Dana White has reacted to the sensational statements by the organization's middleweight champion Sean Strickland regarding his desire to transition to professional boxing and give up his championship belt. Amid an escalating open dispute between Strickland and the league over purses, the promotion head stated that he does not believe in the success of octagon stars in the ring.

In an interview with Nina Drama as part of the Power Slap project, White acknowledged the athlete's punching power, but openly stated that a clash with the boxing elite is far from reality.

"Does he have a chance? No!": White's reaction

The UFC head did not hide his views on mixed martial arts fighters stepping into the boxing ring:

  • Experience and reality: "I think going from MMA to boxing never ends well. But Strickland is a tough guy and hits hard," Dana White noted;

  • Prospect of a fight with Opetaia: When asked about Strickland's chances in a potential bout against cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia under the Zuffa Boxing promotion, White gave a single short answer: "No."

Threat to relinquish the belt: What started the financial conflict?

Sean Strickland's statements about boxing are backed by a new financial dispute with the organization:

  • Rematch against Imavov and purse: Dissatisfied with the offered purse for a potential upcoming rematch with Nassourdine Imavov, the champion demanded a significant increase in payouts on social media;

  • Putting pressure through boxing: If his demands are not met, Strickland openly stated he is ready to simply hand over the UFC championship belt and test his strength in boxing in hopes of higher earnings.

Contractual barrier: The organization is not willing to yield

Nevertheless, Strickland's independent departure to the boxing ring is nearly impossible:

  • Legal ties: The champion is strictly bound to the UFC promotion through his current contract;

  • The league's position: The organization is not obligated to pay the athlete the extra money he wants, nor will it let him go to parallel projects without fulfilling his contractual obligations.

Whether this open confrontation between Sean Strickland and the league will bring him a larger contract or lead to the loss of his championship belt is expected to be resolved in the coming days.

Dana WhiteSean StricklandUFCZuffa Boxing
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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