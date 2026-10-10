Sean Strickland sharply criticizes UFC and announces transition to boxing

·35·Sport
Sean Strickland sharply criticizes UFC and announces transition to boxing

UFC middleweight champion, one of the organization's most outspoken and sensational fighters, Sean Strickland, launched sharp accusations against the promotion's management. The American athlete once again officially confirmed his intention to leave MMA and switch to professional boxing, while raising the issue of payouts—something many in the martial arts world do not dare to speak about openly.

Strickland posted a video message on his social media, emphasizing that Dana White's organization exploits the health and legacy of champions without providing them with adequate financial security.

"In the end, he gets severely knocked out": Sharp objection to promotion policy

Sean Strickland revealed that the dismal post-sport fate of champions is a direct product of UFC policy:

  • The vortex of forced returns: "I want to talk about the truth that everyone keeps silent about regarding the UFC. Look at real champions: they lose, then they return, fight several more times, and end up suffering a heavy knockout. The reason is that the organization keeps you there, but doesn't pay you enough to secure your future";

  • Ruination of legacy: According to the fighter, financial need prevents athletes from ending their careers on time, causing them to lose the reputation they built over the years: "As a result, you are forced to ruin the legacy you created. I don't want such a fate.">

Boxing plan and ultimatum in the octagon

The middleweight champion now wants to focus his attention on the ring:

  • Boxing belt in the crosshairs: "This is no longer interesting to me. I want to take up professional boxing and win a world championship belt there. Currently, my team and I are working on sorting out this issue";

  • Open warning to the organization: If the UFC forces him to fight in the octagon under contract, Strickland made no secret that he won't put on an entertaining fight for the fans: "If they don't agree and force me to fight — no problem. I'll just stand in the octagon, avoid punches, and score points. Will the fans boo? I'll join in and boo too. I'll get my money and leave.">

Strickland's rich career: From 2008 to UFC 328

Sean Strickland is considered one of the most experienced representatives of modern MMA:

  • Record statistics: He began his professional MMA career in March 2008 and to date has recorded 31 wins (16 by stoppage) and 7 losses;

  • Latest triumph: Strickland fought his last bout at UFC 328 against the undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev, winning by unanimous decision and defending his championship belt.

It remains open how much this rebellious statement by the reigning champion and his open step toward boxing will strain relations with the UFC management.

Sean StricklandUFCDana WhiteUFC 328
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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