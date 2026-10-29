“I will take my belt back”: Chimaev makes a statement about a rematch against Strickland

·1·Sport
“I will take my belt back”: Chimaev makes a statement about a rematch against Strickland

Former UFC champion Khamzat Chimaev, who represents the UAE, has stated that he still cannot accept his defeat against American fighter Sean Strickland. The bout, which took place at UFC 328 and ended in a split decision by the judges, sparked major controversy in the MMA world.

The 32-year-old Russian fighter insisted that he is convinced he won in the octagon and claimed that the judges unfairly took the championship belt away from him, calling it an unprecedented event in the organization's history.

“A man who runs away does not win”: Chimaev’s sharp comments

In an interview with ESPN, the former champion openly challenged the judges' scoring criteria and his opponent's fighting style:

  • Denial of defeat: “I won the fight, but they took my belt away. I am not a judge, but I have never seen a man who runs away win,” the athlete said;

  • A “precedent” in UFC history: According to Chimaev, for the first time in the organization's history, a championship belt was awarded to a fighter who avoided engagement and did not attack actively throughout the entire fight;

  • Main goal — rematch and the belt: “What is the main goal of my career right now? First of all, I want to take my belt back. That is the most important thing for me. We will see what happens next,” the fighter revealed his plans.

Chimaev’s path in the UFC and championship history

Khamzat Chimaev has managed to become one of the brightest and most formidable stars of the promotion in a short period:

  • Beginning of professional career: He debuted in mixed martial arts (MMA) in 2018 and began participating in the UFC promotion in 2020;

  • Middleweight peak: In 2025, he managed to become the UFC middleweight champion thanks to his high-pressure wrestling and relentless pace;

  • Future plans: Following the intense confrontation with Strickland, the UFC leadership is under pressure to immediately organize a rematch between the two fighters.

While the judges' decision at UFC 328 is still being hotly debated among fans and analysts, Khamzat Chimaev’s sharp statement has further fueled the intrigue surrounding a potential second encounter.

Khamzat ChimaevSean StricklandUFC 328MMA
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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