Usyk's response to Fury: "I'm coming for you, mate"

·79·Sport
Usyk's response to Fury: "I'm coming for you, mate"

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury The rivalry between has heated up once again. The former undisputed world champion responded to his British opponent's call for a third fight.

In a video posted on his X social media account, Usyk sent a short but meaningful message to Fury:

"Hey, Tyson, I'm coming for you, mate."

This response has fueled discussions in the boxing world about the potential continuation of the rivalry between the two heavyweight stars.

Fury called, Usyk answered

In recent days, Tyson Fury had expressed his desire to step into the ring with Usyk once again.

Now, the Ukrainian boxer's response has also become known.

Usyk's short video message on social media showed that he is not against a potential trilogy.

Thus, although there is no official contract or fight date yet, it is clear that both sides are interested in a third fight.

How many times have Usyk and Fury fought?

The first two bouts between the two boxers hold a special place in heavyweight history.

In the first encounter, Usyk won, defeating Fury on points. This fight was one of the most important victories that brought the Ukrainian boxer the status of undisputed world champion.

In the rematch, Fury stepped into the ring against Usyk once again. In this fight, the Ukrainian boxer also won after the judges' decision.

As a result, both fights between Usyk and Fury ended with the Ukrainian athlete's victory.

Why is the trilogy attracting so much interest?

Usually, in a rivalry between two elite boxers, it is possible to determine who is superior after two fights.

However, in the Usyk-Fury confrontation, every fight has become a major sporting event.

There are several factors for this:

  • both boxers are among the most famous heavyweight representatives of their generation;

  • the first two fights between them attracted great interest;

  • Fury wants to have another chance to win against Usyk;

  • Usyk has the opportunity to continue the rivalry on his own terms.

Therefore, if a third fight is organized, it could be the focus of attention not only for boxing fans but for the wider sports audience as well.

"I'm coming for you"

The short sentence in Usyk's message was also a unique signal for fans.

In boxing, big fights often begin long before an official contract is signed. Interviews, social media messages, and challenges between boxers further increase interest in a potential fight.

Usyk's response, "I'm coming for you, mate," has further intensified this competitive atmosphere.

But for now, there is one important aspect

Although fans are waiting for a third fight, the Usyk-Fury trilogy has not yet been officially confirmed.

For the fight to take place, the parties must reach an agreement, sign a contract, and resolve other organizational issues.

Therefore, for now, instead of saying "Usyk and Fury will fight for the third time," it is more accurate to say both boxers are showing interest in a trilogy.

What place could the trilogy occupy in boxing history?

If the fight is organized, the Usyk-Fury trilogy could become one of the biggest boxing events of recent years.

Because this is not just an ordinary third fight.

It will be an opportunity to put another point in the rivalry between these two heavyweight stars.

Will Fury try to defeat Usyk and secure his first victory in the rivalry? Or will Usyk prove his superiority in the third fight as well, ending the series against his British opponent with a 3-0 score?

For now, there is no answer to these questions.

But after Usyk's latest message, one thing is clear: Fury called — Usyk answered. Now it's time for an agreement.

Александр УсикТайсон Фьюрибокссупероғир вазнтрилогияжангсуперфайт
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

A Fiery Night in the Octagon: Full Card and Main Event Revealed for Noche UFCA Fiery Night in the Octagon: Full Card and Main Event Revealed for Noche UFCToday, 08:06Fedor Emelianenko to Umar Nurmagomedov: "Only one winner leaves the cage!"Fedor Emelianenko to Umar Nurmagomedov: "Only one winner leaves the cage!"Today, 08:02Why Islam Makhachev Cannot Win a Third UFC TitleWhy Islam Makhachev Cannot Win a Third UFC TitleToday, 07:59Major Sensation in Uzbek Boxing: Bakhodir Jalolov Overtakes Fury and Wilder in IBF RankingsMajor Sensation in Uzbek Boxing: Bakhodir Jalolov Overtakes Fury and Wilder in IBF RankingsToday, 07:09Uzbek boxer knocks out opponent in the first round in GermanyUzbek boxer knocks out opponent in the first round in GermanyToday, 07:049-goal thriller: Chelsea beat Leeds 6-39-goal thriller: Chelsea beat Leeds 6-3Today, 06:57
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
A Benefit in a New Role: Behruz Karimov Impresses for Lugano
A Benefit in a New Role: Behruz Karimov Impresses for Lugano
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star