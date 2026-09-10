Usyk's response to Fury: "I'm coming for you, mate"

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury The rivalry between has heated up once again. The former undisputed world champion responded to his British opponent's call for a third fight.

In a video posted on his X social media account, Usyk sent a short but meaningful message to Fury:

"Hey, Tyson, I'm coming for you, mate."

This response has fueled discussions in the boxing world about the potential continuation of the rivalry between the two heavyweight stars.

Fury called, Usyk answered

In recent days, Tyson Fury had expressed his desire to step into the ring with Usyk once again.

Now, the Ukrainian boxer's response has also become known.

Usyk's short video message on social media showed that he is not against a potential trilogy.

Thus, although there is no official contract or fight date yet, it is clear that both sides are interested in a third fight.

How many times have Usyk and Fury fought?

The first two bouts between the two boxers hold a special place in heavyweight history.

In the first encounter, Usyk won, defeating Fury on points. This fight was one of the most important victories that brought the Ukrainian boxer the status of undisputed world champion.

In the rematch, Fury stepped into the ring against Usyk once again. In this fight, the Ukrainian boxer also won after the judges' decision.

As a result, both fights between Usyk and Fury ended with the Ukrainian athlete's victory.

Why is the trilogy attracting so much interest?

Usually, in a rivalry between two elite boxers, it is possible to determine who is superior after two fights.

However, in the Usyk-Fury confrontation, every fight has become a major sporting event.

There are several factors for this:

both boxers are among the most famous heavyweight representatives of their generation;

the first two fights between them attracted great interest;

Fury wants to have another chance to win against Usyk;

Usyk has the opportunity to continue the rivalry on his own terms.

Therefore, if a third fight is organized, it could be the focus of attention not only for boxing fans but for the wider sports audience as well.

"I'm coming for you"

The short sentence in Usyk's message was also a unique signal for fans.

In boxing, big fights often begin long before an official contract is signed. Interviews, social media messages, and challenges between boxers further increase interest in a potential fight.

Usyk's response, "I'm coming for you, mate," has further intensified this competitive atmosphere.

But for now, there is one important aspect

Although fans are waiting for a third fight, the Usyk-Fury trilogy has not yet been officially confirmed.

For the fight to take place, the parties must reach an agreement, sign a contract, and resolve other organizational issues.

Therefore, for now, instead of saying "Usyk and Fury will fight for the third time," it is more accurate to say both boxers are showing interest in a trilogy.

What place could the trilogy occupy in boxing history?

If the fight is organized, the Usyk-Fury trilogy could become one of the biggest boxing events of recent years.

Because this is not just an ordinary third fight.

It will be an opportunity to put another point in the rivalry between these two heavyweight stars.

Will Fury try to defeat Usyk and secure his first victory in the rivalry? Or will Usyk prove his superiority in the third fight as well, ending the series against his British opponent with a 3-0 score?

For now, there is no answer to these questions.

But after Usyk's latest message, one thing is clear: Fury called — Usyk answered. Now it's time for an agreement.