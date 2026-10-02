Portugal national team's social media page loses 8.8 million subscribers in a single day due to Ronaldo's departure

The official Instagram page of the Portugal national team lost millions of followers in a single day following the situation surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo.

Previously, 32.4 million people were subscribed to the team's official page. Later, this figure dropped to 23.6 million. Thus, the page lost nearly 8.8 million subscribers in 24 hours.

The mass unfollowing occurred against the backdrop of the situation surrounding Ronaldo and the team's head coach Jorge Jesus. This further increased attention towards the Portugal national team.

As a result, the situation surrounding the player caused significant changes not only on the sports agenda but also in the national team's social media audience.