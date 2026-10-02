Portugal national team's social media page loses 8.8 million subscribers in a single day due to Ronaldo's departure

·52·World
Portugal national team's social media page loses 8.8 million subscribers in a single day due to Ronaldo's departure

The official Instagram page of the Portugal national team lost millions of followers in a single day following the situation surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo.

Previously, 32.4 million people were subscribed to the team's official page. Later, this figure dropped to 23.6 million. Thus, the page lost nearly 8.8 million subscribers in 24 hours.

The mass unfollowing occurred against the backdrop of the situation surrounding Ronaldo and the team's head coach Jorge Jesus. This further increased attention towards the Portugal national team.

As a result, the situation surrounding the player caused significant changes not only on the sports agenda but also in the national team's social media audience.

Portugal national teamCristiano RonaldoJorge JesusInstagram
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

"There are channels trying to destroy me" — Ronaldo responds to critics"There are channels trying to destroy me" — Ronaldo responds to critics27 September 17:21Jorge Jesus could lead Portugal national team after 2026 World CupJorge Jesus could lead Portugal national team after 2026 World Cup19 June 22:32Will Messi Attend Cristiano and Georgina’s Wedding? The Guest List Is Full of SecretsWill Messi Attend Cristiano and Georgina’s Wedding? The Guest List Is Full of Secrets4 August 17:46Ronaldo Secretly Married: What Is in the Marriage Contract?Ronaldo Secretly Married: What Is in the Marriage Contract?15 August 00:40"Without Ronaldo, you are nobody": Cristiano's sister sharply criticizes the whole country"Without Ronaldo, you are nobody": Cristiano's sister sharply criticizes the whole countryYesterday 15:53Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks BuzzGuest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz3 August 22:47
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son