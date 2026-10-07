Bektemir Melikuziev accuses WBA and Jaime Munguia of disrespect, challenges them to an open fight

An open statement that has caused a strong resonance in the professional boxing world has been made. Uzbek master of the leather gloves Bektemir Melikuziev, who holds the status of mandatory challenger for the world championship title in the rankings of the prestigious World Boxing Association (WBA), issued an open appeal to the organization's leadership and the current champion of his weight class, Mexican Jaime Munguia.

The Uzbek boxer, who has led the rankings for over a year, harshly criticized the WBA leadership for violating rules and the Mexican star for avoiding fair competition.

"Fees don't matter, I'll even fight for free!": Bektemir's harsh demand

In a statement published on his Instagram page, Bektemir Melikuziev stated that financial interests are secondary to him, demanding true sporting discipline and respect:

Rejection of financial arguments: "Fees don't matter to me, I am ready to fight for free if necessary. But please, stop disrespecting me and the rules of this sport!", — wrote the athlete;

Direct challenge to Munguia: "Jaime Munguia, I was listed as a mandatory challenger long before you fought for the title. You became champion — now show me the same respect that I or any other champion would have shown you";

Interests of fans: "Respect the WBA, respect the fans. They want to see a real fight with genuine competition where the outcome isn't predetermined, not a matchup with a known result in advance!".

Suspicious decision around the WBA: How was Melikuziev bypassed?

The root of the problem is connected to sharp contradictions in the WBA rankings and the organization's decisions:

One year at the top: Melikuziev has firmly maintained his position as the Mandatory Challenger in his category for over a year;

Bypassing the rules: Despite this, the association allowed Mexican Jaime Munguia to bypass official rules and fight for the belt through another route, without stepping into the ring with top-ranked Bektemir Melikuziev, thereby becoming champion;

Open protest: Such selective treatment by the organization caused serious objections from the Uzbek boxer's team and fans.

Bektemir's uncompromising appeal is forcing the WBA and Jaime Munguia's team to respond. Boxing fans and experts, meanwhile, are demanding that the official mandatory defense fight be scheduled soon.