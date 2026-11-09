Sensational transfer: Manchester City defender could move to the other side of the city

·78·Sport
Sensational transfer: Manchester City defender could move to the other side of the city

Manchester City's talented Algerian left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri may change clubs during the January winter transfer window.

According to information released by the prestigious British publication Football Insider, the 25-year-old footballer is facing serious difficulties in securing a firm spot in the tactical schemes and starting lineup plans of the "Cityzens" manager Enzo Maresca.

Zero minutes in the EPL, but high productivity in cup competitions

The current situation of the Algerian national team member is raising many questions among fans and analysts:

  • Lack of trust in the Premier League: Ait-Nouri has not yet been fielded a single time in the English Premier League this season;

  • High utility in cups: Despite this, he has made good use of the few opportunities given to him — participating in a total of 4 matches in the Champions League and the English League Cup, managing to provide 3 assists to his teammates;

  • Fierce competition on the flank: Currently, Maresca is focusing his attention on the left-back position on Croatian star Josko Gvardiol and young talent Nico O'Reilly. Ait-Nouri remains the third option in this battle.

Ait-Nouri's performance this season

Competition / Criterion

Indicator

Note

EPL matches

0 games

Not fielded by the coach

Cup and Champions League

4 games

Participated in regular rotation

Assists

3

Very high efficiency level

Competitors

Gvardiol, O'Reilly

Main competitors in the squad

Manchester United to join the race again?

The player himself currently intends to continue fighting for a place in the starting lineup. However, it is reported that if the issue of playing time does not change for the better in the coming weeks, he may firmly present a transfer request to the club's management as early as January.

The most sensational aspect of the situation is that shortly before the end of the summer transfer window, Manchester United made an official offer to add Ait-Nouri to their ranks, but at that time, City refused. The probability of the "Red Devils," who need to strengthen their left-back position in the winter, returning to this transfer issue is considered very high.

Manchester CityRayan Ait-NouriManchester UnitedEnglish Premier League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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