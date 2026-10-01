"Without Ronaldo, you are nobody": Cristiano's sister sharply criticizes the whole country

·47·World
"Without Ronaldo, you are nobody": Cristiano's sister sharply criticizes the whole country

The controversy surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the Portugal national team camp ahead of schedule, has turned into a fierce debate at both family and national levels. Elma Aveiro came to the defense of her star brother, who left the camp after viewing head coach Jorge Jesus's failure to keep his word as "hypocrisy and betrayal".

Aveiro made an unprecedentedly aggressive and open statement on her official social media pages, tearing down not only the national team's coaching staff, but also the entire Portuguese public and press.

“Portugal deserves to return to its previous uninteresting level”

In her appeal, Elma Aveiro emphasized that her brother's 20 years of peerless service were not duly appreciated by the country, leaving the following harsh words:

"Portugal deserves to return to its mediocre state before Ronaldo appeared, when nobody cared about it. Cristiano deserved great respect. And the national team needed better organization."

“We are envious, dismissive, and low-class”

The sister's anger was not limited to the football management alone. She accused the country's mass media and even Portuguese society of ingratitude:

  • Media quality: "Portuguese mass media deserve more competence and fewer shallow rumors."

  • Critical evaluation of the nation: "As for the Portuguese people... they do not deserve the best in any field. We are envious, dismissive, and low-class."

  • Support for her brother: "Thank you for everything, CR7. You deserve even more!"

Where are the roots of the conflict?

The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from the headquarters ahead of the Nations League match against Denmark was caused by a conflict that arose with head coach Jorge Jesus. The coach, who had the captain warm up for 30 minutes in the match against Norway (2:1) without sending him onto the pitch, hinted that he would keep him on the bench in the next match as well.

Following this incident, it is reported that the 41-year-old footballer made the decision to definitively leave the national team. Such sharp remarks from family members once again prove that the era of Ronaldo in the national jersey is indeed coming to a close with a severe and irreversible dispute.

Cristiano RonaldoJorge JesusElma AveiroPortugal national team
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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