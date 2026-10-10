Details of Secret Negotiations Between Manchester City and the Premier League Revealed

Sensation details surrounding the biggest financial scandal in the history of the English Premier League (EPL) have been disclosed. According to the influential Bloomberg agency, the management of the reigning champion Manchester City, accused of violating financial regulations, held initial closed-door negotiations with the Premier League to resolve the matter amicably.

However, the initial contacts between the parties soon hit a dead end, and communication was suspended.

Salvation Through Compensation: What Scenario Was Discussed?

Regarding the case consisting of over 115 points concerning the violation of financial "Fair Play" rules, the parties assessed the possibility of reaching an agreement:

Large-scale fine: Discussions raised the option of the club paying a record-breaking huge compensation to the EPL;

Avoiding severe penalties: In exchange for such a financial settlement, it was intended that the "citizens" would escape the most ruthless punishments — the threat of relegation from the league to a lower division and deprivation of won championship titles;

Why did the negotiations stop? The discussions began before the possibility arose that the club would be found guilty on almost all counts. But because Manchester City consistently insisted that it was completely right and innocent, the dialogue was officially halted.

Expert Opinions and Opposition from Rival Clubs

Some lawyers and sports finance experts believe that the scenario of settling the case at the end by paying a heavy fine is still not out of the question. However, there are serious obstacles to this:

Position of Liverpool and Arsenal: Other leading teams of the EPL, particularly City's main rivals such as Arsenal and Liverpool, are reported to be strictly opposed to such behind-the-scenes agreements between the league management and the club;

Demand for a Fair Trial: Grand clubs demand that any team accused of financial fraud, regardless of its status and money, be subjected to real and severe punishment in accordance with sporting principles.

If the independent commission officially finds Manchester City guilty, the punishment applied to the team could change the history not only of English football but of world sports as a whole.