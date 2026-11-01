Championship run from Arteta's team: Arsenal defeats Liverpool away

In the headline match of the 9th round of the English Premier League, London club Arsenal secured an important historic victory. Mikel Arteta's side defeated their principal rivals, Liverpool, 1-0 in a hard-fought away game.

Notably, the "Gunners" managed to beat the "Reds" at Anfield for the first time in 14 years, becoming the sole leaders in the Premier League title race.

Havertz's decisive strike and intense clash

The clash at Anfield was played at a high tempo and with intense struggle from the start:

Winning goal (16th minute): As early as the 16th minute of the game, Kai Havertz took advantage of a gap in the hosts' defense and put the ball into the net — 0:1;

Defensive wall and battle of nerves: After conceding the goal, Liverpool tried to exert heavy pressure, but the Arsenal defense, led by David Raya, gave the opponent no chances;

7 yellow cards: The intensity of the match is confirmed by the 7 cautions shown by the referee — Barcola, Madueke, Kerkez, Lewis-Skelly, Mac Allister, Timber, and Raya were penalized for rule violations.

Situation in the tournament table: Arsenal moves to 1st place

This victory changed the leadership structure in the competition table:

Arsenal: The London club, having reached 24 points, became the leader in the EPL standings;

Liverpool: The "Reds," having lost points in front of their own fans, remain outside the top four with 15 points — in 5th place.

Match report:

EPL. 9th round

Liverpool — Arsenal 0:1

Date and venue: November 1, Anfield

Goal: Kai Havertz 16.

Cautions: Barcola 45+2, Madueke 55, Kerkez 67, Lewis-Skelly 72, Mac Allister 80, Timber 80, Raya 90+3.

Lineups: