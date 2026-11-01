Championship run from Arteta's team: Arsenal defeats Liverpool away

·58·Sport
Championship run from Arteta's team: Arsenal defeats Liverpool away

In the headline match of the 9th round of the English Premier League, London club Arsenal secured an important historic victory. Mikel Arteta's side defeated their principal rivals, Liverpool, 1-0 in a hard-fought away game.

Notably, the "Gunners" managed to beat the "Reds" at Anfield for the first time in 14 years, becoming the sole leaders in the Premier League title race.

Havertz's decisive strike and intense clash

The clash at Anfield was played at a high tempo and with intense struggle from the start:

  • Winning goal (16th minute): As early as the 16th minute of the game, Kai Havertz took advantage of a gap in the hosts' defense and put the ball into the net — 0:1;

  • Defensive wall and battle of nerves: After conceding the goal, Liverpool tried to exert heavy pressure, but the Arsenal defense, led by David Raya, gave the opponent no chances;

  • 7 yellow cards: The intensity of the match is confirmed by the 7 cautions shown by the referee — Barcola, Madueke, Kerkez, Lewis-Skelly, Mac Allister, Timber, and Raya were penalized for rule violations.

Situation in the tournament table: Arsenal moves to 1st place

This victory changed the leadership structure in the competition table:

  • Arsenal: The London club, having reached 24 points, became the leader in the EPL standings;

  • Liverpool: The "Reds," having lost points in front of their own fans, remain outside the top four with 15 points — in 5th place.

Match report:

  • EPL. 9th round

  • Liverpool — Arsenal 0:1

  • Date and venue: November 1, Anfield

  • Goal: Kai Havertz 16.

  • Cautions: Barcola 45+2, Madueke 55, Kerkez 67, Lewis-Skelly 72, Mac Allister 80, Timber 80, Raya 90+3.

Lineups:

  • Liverpool: Alisson, Araujo (Munoz, 81), Gakpo, van Dijk, Kerkez (Tsimikas, 81), Mac Allister, Nyoni (Szoboszlai, 58), Barcola, Wirtz (Koumas, 81), Gakpo (Ngumoha, 67), Isak.

  • Arsenal: Raya, Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Guimaraes (Lewis-Skelly, 62), Madueke, Odegaard (Merino, 88), Solis (Hincapie, 84), Havertz (Gyokeres, 84).

English Premier LeagueArsenalLiverpoolKai Havertz
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryLiverpool vs Arsenal: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryYesterday 20:18Super clash in the Premier League: What to know ahead of Liverpool vs. Arsenal?Super clash in the Premier League: What to know ahead of Liverpool vs. Arsenal?Yesterday 17:47Thrilling round in the EPL: Liverpool secures a vital win, Newcastle triumphs in LondonThrilling round in the EPL: Liverpool secures a vital win, Newcastle triumphs in London25 October 21:28Liverpool vs Brighton: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryLiverpool vs Brighton: Lineups and Live Text Commentary25 October 17:46Brentford vs Liverpool: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryBrentford vs Liverpool: Lineups and Live Text Commentary17 October 17:47Nottingham vs Arsenal: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryNottingham vs Arsenal: Lineups and Live Text Commentary18 October 19:26
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Unexpected defeat: Diyora Keldiyorova leaves the Grand Slam tournament
Unexpected defeat: Diyora Keldiyorova leaves the Grand Slam tournament
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach