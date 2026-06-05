Antony on Manchester United Struggles and Cristiano Ronaldo's Advice

·202·Sport
Antony on Manchester United Struggles and Cristiano Ronaldo's Advice

Brazilian winger Antony spoke openly about his career at Manchester United, his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo, and his role in Erik ten Hag's transfer. The footballer explained the pressure in the English Premier League and the reasons behind his decision to continue his career in Spain. This was reported by Goal.com report .

According to Antony, Erik ten Hag played a key role in convincing him to move to Old Trafford in 2022. The coach, with whom he had worked at Ajax, maintained constant contact with the player and urged him to join his project. However, the large transfer fee and high expectations inevitably affected the player's performance.

The winger also spoke warmly about the team's former star, Cristiano Ronaldo. "Ronaldo is a wonderful person, very cheerful and polite. He advised me: 'When you stop feeling butterflies in your stomach, you need to be careful.' Before my debut against Arsenal, he calmed me down and told me to take my first touches calmly," Antony recalled.

Speaking about the pressure from the English press, Antony admitted that he sometimes lost confidence in himself. He emphasized that the difficult atmosphere and criticism in Britain forced him to leave for Spain. Currently, he feels happy in the Spanish championship and managed to score 14 goals and provide 10 assists in all competitions last season.

Manchester UnitedAntonyCristiano RonaldoErik ten HagFootball
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