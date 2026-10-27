73 goals in a season: Harry Kane receives the Gerd Müller Trophy in London

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73 goals in a season: Harry Kane receives the Gerd Müller Trophy in London

The best goalscorer of the season was officially announced at the prestigious Ballon d'Or 2026 ceremony held at the magnificent Palladium theatre in London. Bayern Munich and England national team striker Harry Kane was recognized as the most prolific forward of the 2025/26 season, receiving the legendary Gerd Müller Trophy.

This award is presented to the player who has scored the most goals for their club and national team throughout the year, and this time, the English striker's unrivaled performance left no chance for his competitors.

Fantastic efficiency: 73 goals and the peak of goalscoring

The 33-year-old forward's statistics from the completed season have become a rare benchmark for modern football:

  • Season record: Harry Kane managed to score a total of 73 goals in official competitions for his club and national team during the 2025/26 season;

  • Consistent stability: The striker demonstrated consistent productivity in the Bundesliga, European competitions, and on the international stage, becoming the primary weapon in his team's attacking line;

  • Symbolic recognition: The fact that the award is named after Bayern Munich legend Gerd Müller and was won by the current Bayern forward added a unique historical significance to the event.

"Ballon d'Or 2026": Harry Kane and the Gerd Müller Trophy

Indicator

Details

Award name

Gerd Müller Trophy

Recipient

Harry Kane (England / Bayern Munich)

Age

33 years old

Number of goals in the season

73 goals

Ceremony venue

Palladium theatre, London (Great Britain)

Award status

Best goalscorer of the 2025/26 season

Harry KaneBallon d'Or 2026Gerd Müller TrophyBayern Munich
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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