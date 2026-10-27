The best goalscorer of the season was officially announced at the prestigious Ballon d'Or 2026 ceremony held at the magnificent Palladium theatre in London. Bayern Munich and England national team striker Harry Kane was recognized as the most prolific forward of the 2025/26 season, receiving the legendary Gerd Müller Trophy.

This award is presented to the player who has scored the most goals for their club and national team throughout the year, and this time, the English striker's unrivaled performance left no chance for his competitors.

Fantastic efficiency: 73 goals and the peak of goalscoring

The 33-year-old forward's statistics from the completed season have become a rare benchmark for modern football:

Season record: Harry Kane managed to score a total of 73 goals in official competitions for his club and national team during the 2025/26 season;

Consistent stability: The striker demonstrated consistent productivity in the Bundesliga, European competitions, and on the international stage, becoming the primary weapon in his team's attacking line;

Symbolic recognition: The fact that the award is named after Bayern Munich legend Gerd Müller and was won by the current Bayern forward added a unique historical significance to the event.

"Ballon d'Or 2026": Harry Kane and the Gerd Müller Trophy