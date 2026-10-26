British designers propose a new idea by moving chess to a rotating cylinder

·61·Technology
British designers propose a new idea by moving chess to a rotating cylinder

The British design studio Design by Joffey has presented an unusual project that offers a fresh approach to the game of chess. The designers have transformed the standard chessboard into a rotating cylindrical installation. This concept could potentially change the traditional rules of the game, although specific rules for this new version of chess have not yet been developed.

Within the project, the standard chessboard is created in the form of a cylindrical sculpture. The chess pieces are equipped with magnets to prevent them from falling off during movement or while rotating the board. This solution allows the pieces to be secured to the curved surface and enables the game to continue in this format.

A unique aspect of the cylindrical board is that players cannot see all the squares at once. Therefore, they must regularly rotate the board to monitor the game situation. The designers aim to introduce innovation into the traditional logic of chess through this very feature.

A blue-white checkered cylindrical chessboard with chess pieces attached.

However, it is currently unclear how this idea can be applied in practice. The authors have not developed new rules for the cylindrical board. Therefore, questions regarding how to move the pieces, how to checkmate an opponent, and how to conduct the game remain open.

A unique solution was also chosen for the design of the set. Instead of the black color typically used in chess, the designers used blue. The contrast between blue and white allows the pieces to be easily distinguished from one another. At the same time, the traditional appearance of the chess pieces has been preserved. This means that players do not need to relearn or memorize the shapes of the knights, queens, and other pieces.

For now, this project remains only at the conceptual stage. There are no plans to launch it into mass production. Consequently, chess enthusiasts may not have the opportunity to play on a rotating cylindrical board in the near future.

Design by JoffeyChessDesignInnovation
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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