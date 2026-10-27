Teacher dies while trying to rescue student trapped in restroom

In Brazil, a 24-year-old teacher died while attempting to help her student. It is reported that an educator named Nayara Carmo tried to assist a student who had become trapped in a restroom. However, the incident ended tragically, claiming the young teacher's life.

According to reports, Nayara attempted to pass keys to the student trapped in the restroom to open the door. Afterward, she tried to exit the area through a window. However, she stepped onto a drywall panel that appeared to be a floor. Since this panel was not designed to support human weight, it broke beneath her, and the teacher fell.

The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday, October 21, at the FISK Taboão language school building in the Brazilian city of Guarulhos. Nayara fell from the upper part of the building to the ground floor. Emergency services arriving at the scene found her lying near the stairs and confirmed her death, reported the Need To Know publication.

The school community expressed their condolences over the young teacher's death, highlighting her hard work and love for her students.

"Nay was an amazing teacher. She performed her job with great passion and dedication and loved all her students very much. She was a special person who attracted people around her with her sincerity, kindness, and love for her profession," the school's statement read.

Representatives of the educational institution also noted that her memory would always remain in their hearts.

"Her love for education, dedication, and the sincerity that brought light to our hearts will continue to live on in our memories and hearts," the school administration emphasized.

It is reported that the farewell ceremony and funeral for Nayara Carmo were scheduled to take place on October 23 in the city of Guarulhos.