Teacher dies while trying to rescue student trapped in restroom

·86·World
Teacher dies while trying to rescue student trapped in restroom

In Brazil, a 24-year-old teacher died while attempting to help her student. It is reported that an educator named Nayara Carmo tried to assist a student who had become trapped in a restroom. However, the incident ended tragically, claiming the young teacher's life.

According to reports, Nayara attempted to pass keys to the student trapped in the restroom to open the door. Afterward, she tried to exit the area through a window. However, she stepped onto a drywall panel that appeared to be a floor. Since this panel was not designed to support human weight, it broke beneath her, and the teacher fell.

The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday, October 21, at the FISK Taboão language school building in the Brazilian city of Guarulhos. Nayara fell from the upper part of the building to the ground floor. Emergency services arriving at the scene found her lying near the stairs and confirmed her death, reported the Need To Know publication.

The school community expressed their condolences over the young teacher's death, highlighting her hard work and love for her students.

"Nay was an amazing teacher. She performed her job with great passion and dedication and loved all her students very much. She was a special person who attracted people around her with her sincerity, kindness, and love for her profession," the school's statement read.

Representatives of the educational institution also noted that her memory would always remain in their hearts.

"Her love for education, dedication, and the sincerity that brought light to our hearts will continue to live on in our memories and hearts," the school administration emphasized.

It is reported that the farewell ceremony and funeral for Nayara Carmo were scheduled to take place on October 23 in the city of Guarulhos.

Nayara CarmoBrazilFISK TaboãoGuarulhos
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

13 hours in a restroom: Belgian MP locked inside and trapped all night13 hours in a restroom: Belgian MP locked inside and trapped all night17 September 21:46Italian students set a record by building a seven-meter paper airplaneItalian students set a record by building a seven-meter paper airplaneYesterday 23:44China’s “Copper King” sentenced to life imprisonment: the fall of the massive Maike empireChina’s “Copper King” sentenced to life imprisonment: the fall of the massive Maike empireYesterday 23:27Yandex evacuated all three of its supercomputers to new locationsYandex evacuated all three of its supercomputers to new locationsYesterday 23:07Blogger jailed for 15 days for swearing on TikTok in AzerbaijanBlogger jailed for 15 days for swearing on TikTok in AzerbaijanYesterday 17:00Man pressed along with garbage survives in the USAMan pressed along with garbage survives in the USAYesterday 13:42
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies