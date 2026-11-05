Sensation in the UCL: Como scores 9 goals in France, Napoli crushed in Portugal

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Sensation in the UCL: Como scores 9 goals in France, Napoli crushed in Portugal

The 4th round matches of the UEFA Champions League have concluded, providing fans with true sensations and unexpected results. The most shocking event of the round occurred in France — the tournament debutant, Italy's Como club, tore apart the Lens defense on the road, scoring 9 goals against their opponent.

Additionally, while Borussia Dortmund celebrated an important victory, the Italian giant Napoli returned from their trip to Portugal with a humiliating defeat.

Lens – Como 1:9: One of the most brutal scorelines in UCL history

The Como club, managed by Cesc Fàbregas, displayed a true attacking fireworks show in France that the football world has rarely seen:

  • Flawless hat-trick from Douvikas: Greek striker Anastasios Douvikas became the hero of the match, scoring goals in the 7th, 32nd, and 57th minutes;

  • Goal rain: Nico Paz (40), Lucas Da Cunha (47), Marc Kempf (53), Martin Baturina (58, 69), Mattia Liberali (62), and Giovanni Papachiolli (90+1) relentlessly fired shots into the hosts' net. The only consolation goal for the hosts was scored by Ruben Aguilar in the 65th minute;

  • Climbing the table: After this devastating victory, Como jumped to the top 4 of the competition table with 9 points. Lens remained in 33rd place with 3 points.

Porto – Napoli 4:1: Italian champion crushed on the road

Another central clash of the night took place at the Dragão Stadium and ended under the complete dominance of the hosts:

  • Porto's superiority: Jan Bednarek (11), Renato Veiga (71), Jakub Kiwior (80), and substitute Samu (89, penalty) breached the visitors' goal;

  • Crisis for the Neapolitans: Although Scott McTominay scored in the 43rd minute to equalize, Napoli's game completely fell apart in the second half. Rafa Marín's sending off in the 88th minute further widened the gap in defense. Porto moved up to 26th place, while Napoli sits in 27th with 3 points.

Willpower in Dortmund, matches in Norway and the Netherlands

The remaining matches of the round also featured intense battles:

  • Borussia Dortmund 2:1 Betis: The Dortmund side achieved a difficult victory thanks to goals from Fábio Silva (49) and Karatas (72) (Ruibal responded for the visitors in the 67th minute). After this result, Borussia climbed to 12th place with 8 points;

  • Viking 4:1 Sabah: The Azerbaijanis, visiting Norway, were defeated by a large margin. Botheim recorded a brace;

  • PSV 1:2 Club Brugge: The Belgians showed willpower in Eindhoven, taking 3 points thanks to goals from Tresoldi and Forbes.

After 4 rounds in the Champions League, the competition table has become even more intense, and the fight for a playoff spot has reached a new level.

UEFA Champions LeagueComoLensCesc Fàbregas
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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