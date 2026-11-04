“Manchester City” to visit “Leipzig” — Where to watch the match live?

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“Manchester City” to visit “Leipzig” — Where to watch the match live?

Today, November 4, as part of the 4th round of the UEFA Champions League league phase, one of the continent's most intense teams — Germany's “RB Leipzig” club — will host the English champions “Manchester City” on their home turf.

This high-stakes encounter, taking place at the “Red Bull Arena” in Leipzig, will be officiated by a team of referees led by experienced Italian referee Marco Guida.

Kick-off time and live broadcast

Important details for football fans in Uzbekistan regarding watching the late-night match:

  • Kick-off time: The match starts at 01:00 Tashkent time (the night of November 5);

  • Live broadcast: In Uzbekistan, this marquee match can be watched live on the “Zo‘r TV” television channel.

Next round opponents and schedule

These two major European teams will take the field again on November 24 as part of the 5th round of the league phase:

  • “Manchester City” will face a tough match at home against Italy's “Napoli” club;

  • “Leipzig” will travel to France to test their strength against the “Lens” team.

For reference: Who holds the Champions League throne?

As a reminder, the reigning UEFA Champions League champion is France's “PSG” club. The Parisian giants won the title for the first time in their history last season, defeating London's “Arsenal” in the final 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular time.

The upcoming clash in Leipzig is expected to be one of the most important tests for “Manchester City” as they look to solidify their place in the top eight, which grants direct qualification to the playoffs.

UEFA Champions LeagueRB LeipzigManchester CityZo‘r TV
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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