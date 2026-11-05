Husanov played 90 minutes, Haaland brought the victory: A goal show from City in Germany

The match between RB Leipzig and Manchester City held in Germany as part of the 4th round of the UEFA Champions League turned into a true goal show and an intense confrontation. In a match defined by back-and-forth attacks, the English giants secured a come-from-behind 3-2 victory.

For Uzbek football fans, the most joyful aspect was that Uzbekistan national team defender Abduqodir Husanov started in the "Cityzens'" lineup and performed reliably for the full 90 minutes.

Thriller script: 5 goals and Haaland's decisive strike

The match was memorable for the hosts' fierce resistance and the frequent shifts in initiative:

Own goal and the hosts' response: In the 37th minute, a ball sent into his own net by "Bulls" defender Castello Lukeba put City ahead. At the start of the second half, Ridle Baku restored parity in the 49th minute (1-1);

Goal from Fernandes and Nusa's response: In the 58th minute, Enzo Fernandez put the English side ahead again, but just three minutes later, in the 61st minute, Antonio Nusa leveled the score on the board — 2-2;

78th minute: Erling Haaland's winning goal: With 12 minutes left in the game, Norwegian striker Haaland utilized his high skill to hit the target, bringing 3 valuable points to the Manchester side — 2-3.

Match summary and lineups:

Competition: UEFA Champions League, 4th round;

Score: RB Leipzig (Germany) — Manchester City (England) — 2-3;

Goals: Baku (49), Nusa (61) — Lukeba (37 own goal), Fernandez (58), Haaland (78);

Yellow cards: Baumgartner (17), Baku (33), El Aynaoui (48), Raum (77);

Manchester City lineup: Donnarumma, Nunes (Dias, 79), Husanov , Guehi, O'Riley, Anderson (Buaddi, 83), Fernandez (Kovacic, 83), Foden (Doku, 64), Ndiaye (Ellias, 83), Cherki, Haaland;

Leipzig lineup: Vandevoordt, Orban, Castello, Raum, El Aynaoui (Seiwald, 74), Baumgartner (Nkunku 57), Gruda, Nusa, Banzuzi, Romulo (Gomis 67), Baku.

Climb in the tournament table

After the victory in the complex and intense battle in Germany, Enzo Maresca's students increased their point tally to 9, rising to 7th place in the overall table and securing a solid position in the fight for a direct ticket to the Round of 16.

RB Leipzig, which fought actively on its home turf, remained in 31st place in the competition table with 3 points.