Thomas Tuchel makes a statement ahead of decisive clashes against Croatia and Spain

·46·Sport
Thomas Tuchel makes a statement ahead of decisive clashes against Croatia and Spain

England national team head coach Thomas Tuchel has spoken openly about the team's primary objectives and preparation process ahead of the decisive Nations League group stage matches in November. According to Sky Sports, the experienced German tactician has set a firm goal for the "Three Lions" to secure the top spot in the group.

The English team faces two continental powerhouses in a short period: they will take the field against Croatia on November 12, and test their strength against European champions Spain on November 15.

"Reaching the final stage is the main goal": Tuchel's demands

The head coach placed special emphasis on the tournament's objectives and the strategic importance of the matches:

  • First place and the competition final: "My goal is to finish first in the group. I would be surprised if our team didn't fight with all their might for this exact result. We want to host the final four in Spain," the specialist said;

  • Rehearsal for the European Championship: "We need matches where we fight for big results, which are intense and demand maximum responsibility. We want to use the Nations League for exactly this purpose — to prepare for the upcoming European Championship at the highest possible level."

"The opponent is very dangerous": Why is the match against Croatia the most important?

Tuchel emphasized that the England staff is currently focusing all their attention on the first opponent:

  • Strength of the opponent: "The match against Croatia is extremely important for us. Especially if we recall our previous match against them. Back then, we achieved a worthy result, but we must not forget the level at which we played and how much effort we expended. Now we must demonstrate that same high level of football again";

  • Equal fight with Spain: "Croatia showed themselves surprisingly well in the match against Spain and came very close to victory. Right now, all our focus is on Croatia, and we are preparing only for this match."

Tight schedule: Only two days for preparation

The coaching staff also touched upon the problem of establishing a tactical system in a short time:

  • Tight schedule: "We have to play against two very powerful national teams in a short time. We have only two days at our disposal for training — Tuesday and Wednesday";

  • Restoring tactics: The specialist stated that within this short timeframe, they will attempt to hold full training sessions on the pitch and fully coordinate England's main playing style and tactical schemes.

Thomas TuchelEngland national football teamNations League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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