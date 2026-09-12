Kylian Mbappe: "There was no player better than me"

France national team and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe firmly insisted that he deserves this year's Ballon d'Or, despite a season that ended without major team trophies. In an interview with France Football, the player stated that his personal statistics and records place him above other competitors. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Last season was unsuccessful for Kylian Mbappe in terms of team achievements. The forward, who failed to win major titles with Real Madrid, also faced disappointment with the national team. Although France reached the semi-finals of the World Cup, they lost 2-0 to the eventual champions, Spain, and were eliminated from the tournament.

Personal statistics and records

Despite team failures, the French forward reminded that the Ballon d'Or is an individual award, not a reflection of team trophies. In his opinion, his individual results throughout the season show that he is worthy of this award.

Kylian Mbappe led the Real Madrid attack, scoring 15 goals in the Champions League and finding the net 25 times in La Liga. However, the main factor defining his year was his records at the World Cup.

Having increased his goal tally to 22 during the tournament, the forward surpassed Lionel Messi's record to become the all-time top scorer in World Cup history. This historic achievement further boosted his self-confidence.

The player's claim

"There was no player better than me," Kylian Mbappe said, rating himself highly. He noted that there has never been a 100 percent unanimous winner in the Ballon d'Or voting process, which means someone always thinks differently.

According to the forward, scoring so many goals and setting records in major competitions where all great players gather, especially in the world's most important event, the World Cup, proves his case. The fact that people only talked about this during his vacation shows his position in the selection.