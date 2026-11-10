Dakar-2026: Parizoda Talabova brings Uzbekistan its first medal at the Youth Olympics

An unprecedented result in the history of Uzbek sports has been recorded at the Youth Olympic Games taking place in Dakar, the capital of Senegal. Parizoda Talabova, the 2025 Asian Youth Games champion, won a silver medal in the javelin throw, etching her name in golden letters in the annals of our country's sports history.

Personal record and the podium: The decisive battle in Dakar

In a fiercely contested javelin throw final, the talented Uzbek athlete demonstrated her highest potential. Parizoda Talabova threw the implement to a distance of 54.68 meters, breaking her personal record and securing the silver medal.

This success is of truly historical significance: it is the first medal ever won by Uzbekistan in athletics in the history of the Youth Olympic Games.

Indicator / Information Details Athlete Parizoda Talabova Competition and location Dakar-2026 Youth Olympic Games (Senegal) Sport / Discipline Athletics (javelin throw) Result recorded 54.68 meters (new personal record) Place achieved 2nd place (Silver medal) Previous major achievement 2025 Asian Youth Games gold medal Historical status First medal for Uzbek athletics in the history of the Youth Olympics

«Parizoda Talabova's 54.68-meter throw became a historic result that not only set a personal record but also demonstrated a new level for Uzbek athletics on the global youth stage».

A 17-year wait and a rewritten history

Uzbek sports had been waiting many years for such a global success in the javelin throw. Exactly 17 years ago, in 2009, at the U18 World Championships held in Bressanone, Italy, our talented athlete Anastasiya Svechnikova recorded a result of 53.25 meters and took the top spot on the podium.

Years later, Parizoda Talabova has significantly surpassed this mark and once again proved the strength of the Uzbek school of athletics to the world at the Youth Olympics.

Do you think Parizoda Talabova will be able to reach the podium at the Summer Olympic Games for adults in the future? Leave your wishes for our hero in the comments!