A former player of the Moscow club CSKA Vladimir Ponomaryov shared his sensational and harsh opinions regarding the friendly match between the national teams of Russia and Uzbekistan (3:2). Despite trailing 0:2 during the match, the team led by Valery Karpin showed character and turned the situation in their favor.

“Uzbekistan doesn't know how to play football”

After the match, which caused heated discussions in the press, the veteran player did not hide his strong dissatisfaction with the Russian national team's performance. In his opinion, despite the low level of the opponent, the Russian players struggled a lot:

:

“I felt like I was at a circus. Because what I saw reminded me of bears playing hockey in a circus. We should have scored 5 goals against such an opponent. The Uzbekistan national team doesn't know how to play football at all. And we struggled for a half and a half against such a low-level team, and even conceded goals ourselves. If we had lost, it would have been a disgrace,” said Ponomaryov Rusfootball in an interview with the publication.

Match details and statistics Data and details Match score Russia — Uzbekistan: 3:2 Match progress Uzbekistan led 2:0, Russia showed character and won Head coach Valery Karpin (Russia national team) Critic's opinion Vladimir Ponomaryov (former CSKA player) was highly dissatisfied with the game

Discussions and public reaction

Such sharp and controversial statements by the Russian veteran are causing widespread discussion on social networks and sports portals. Fans and experts emphasize that even in friendly matches, the opponent must be respected, and that the Uzbekistan national team has achieved significant growth in recent years.

Nevertheless, it is noted that the defensive errors and sluggish start of Valery Karpin's charges are naturally being criticized by experts.

In your opinion, how justified are such harsh and sharp words from the former Russian player about the Uzbekistan national team? Leave your thoughts in the comments!