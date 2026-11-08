Sensational proposal from Trump: Dana White offered White House Press Secretary position

An unexpected and sensational event has occurred on the US political scene and in the world of sports. US President Donald Trump, on his page on the "Truth Social" social network, offered UFC President Dana White the position of White House Press Secretary.

However, according to reports from influential foreign media outlets, including CNN, the head of the promotion has officially declined to accept this high-ranking political position.

Trump's unusual statement and the reference to Khabib and Islam

The head of the White House stated that he seriously wanted to see his close friend Dana White at the helm of the country's press office:

"A true fighter": Trump described White as an "incredible fighter and organizer," emphasizing that such a determined person is exactly what is needed in relations with the media;

A joke about involving UFC stars: The US President even suggested that White bring along stars like former and current UFC champions Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev to the White House as "assistants";

25 years of friendship: Trump and Dana White have had close friendly relations for over 25 years, and this is not the first time the head of state has called sports stars to join the government.

Dana White's reaction and the reason for the refusal

As soon as the proposal appeared, it caused a major resonance on social networks:

"Towards a new chapter" photo: At first, White posted a humorous photo on his social media page showing him standing behind the White House podium, with the caption "Towards a new chapter";

Lack of political ambitions: However, it soon became clear that his promotional activities remain his top priority. White declined the offer due to his plans and busy schedule at the UFC, and furthermore, because he has no intention of working in a political position.

Why was the position vacant?

The changes in the leadership of the White House press office are linked to an unexpected vacancy: