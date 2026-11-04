Jahongir Zokirov and Rahmatullo Boymatov to step into the ring at Zuffa Boxing 13

·51·Sport
Jahongir Zokirov and Rahmatullo Boymatov to step into the ring at Zuffa Boxing 13

A major sporting celebration for professional boxing fans, the Zuffa Boxing 13 tournament, will take place at "The Venue" arena in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, as part of the "Riyadh Season" series. Two promising Uzbek boxers, Jahongir Zokirov and Rahmatullo (Tullo) Boymatov, will represent Uzbekistan at this prestigious boxing night.

The full official fight card for the tournament has been announced, revealing our compatriots' opponents and the bout regulations.

Our compatriots' bouts: Analysis of weight, rounds, and opponents

The Uzbek boxers will enter the octagon/ring during the preliminary part of the tournament:

  • Jahongir Zokirov vs. Brandon Colantonio: This heavyweight clash is scheduled for 6 rounds. Zokirov will face the experienced Canadian Brandon Colantonio. To date, Colantonio has had 10 professional fights, recording 8 wins and 2 losses;

  • Rahmatullo Boymatov vs. Moro Kanla: In a light heavyweight bout scheduled for 8 rounds, Boymatov will face Ghanaian representative Moro Kanla. Kanla is considered a very serious and difficult opponent — he has 10 wins and only 1 loss to his name.

When and at which arena will the competition take place?

  • Date and location: The bouts will start on Saturday, November 14, at "The Venue" complex in Riyadh;

  • International broadcast: The fights will be broadcast live worldwide via the "Sky Sports" and "Paramount+" platforms.

Main Card: The night's headline fights

The main card of the Zuffa Boxing 13 tournament includes clashes featuring a number of world-famous stars:

  • Main event: A 10-round super middleweight bout between Carlos Adames (Dominican Republic) and Jerome Warburton (Wales);

  • Co-main event: Former Australian world champion Jason Moloney will face Mexican Andres Teran in a 10-round bantamweight fight;

  • Also, in the super middleweight division, Frenchman Bruno Suras will test his strength against Pole Kamil Bednarek in a 10-round match.

Jahongir Zokirov and Rahmatullo Boymatov to step into the ring at Zuffa Boxing 13

For the Uzbek boxers, this major platform in Riyadh is expected to be one of the most important steps toward climbing international rankings and gaining the attention of prestigious promotions.

Jahongir ZokirovRahmatullo BoymatovZuffa Boxing 13Riyadh Season
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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