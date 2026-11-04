Jahongir Zokirov and Rahmatullo Boymatov to enter the ring at the "Zuffa Boxing 13" tournament

·47·Sport
Jahongir Zokirov and Rahmatullo Boymatov to enter the ring at the "Zuffa Boxing 13" tournament

The Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh, is preparing to host another prestigious professional boxing tournament. The full fight card for the "Zuffa Boxing 13" tournament, organized by promoters, has been officially announced.

Uzbekistan boxing fans will be pleased to know that two of our representatives, who are currently undefeated in the professional ring — Jahongir Zokirov and Rahmatullo Boymatov — will be competing in important bouts as part of this major boxing night.

Fights and opponents of the Uzbek boxers

According to the pairings officially confirmed on Tuesday, our compatriots will face the following opponents:

  • Jahongir Zokirov vs. Brandon Colantonio: Jahongir Zokirov (2-0, 2 KOs), who competes in the heavyweight division and has finished all his fights early so far, will enter the ring against experienced Canadian boxer Brandon Colantonio (8-2, 1 KO). This clash is scheduled for 6 rounds;

  • Rahmatullo Boymatov vs. Moro Inusah Kanla: A rising talent in the light heavyweight division, Rahmatullo Boymatov (1-0, 1 KO), will face a serious test against Ghanaian knockout artist Moro Inusah Kanla (10-1, 9 KOs). This 8-round bout is expected to be the most serious challenge of Boymatov's career.

Main event and venue

The main event of the competition will also feature big names:

  • Carlos Adames returns to the ring: In the main event of the night, Dominican Republic representative and current WBC world champion Carlos Adames (25-1-1, 18 KOs) will face Welshman Jerome Warburton (18-2-2, 2 KOs). The ten-round ranking bout will be held as a non-title fight;

  • Date and arena: The "Zuffa Boxing 13" fights will take place on Saturday, November 14, at the magnificent "The Venue" arena in Riyadh.

For the new generation of Uzbek heavyweights, this international platform creates a convenient opportunity to once again demonstrate their strength in Saudi Arabia, which has become a hub for world boxing.

Jahongir ZokirovRahmatullo BoymatovZuffa Boxing 13Riyadh
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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