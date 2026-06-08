With only a few days left until the start of the World Cup, serious concerns are beginning to arise for national teams and prestigious clubs. One such unpleasant piece of news came from the camp of the Portugal national team and England's Manchester City club. The talented footballer Mateus Nunes, who plays in the defensive line alongside our compatriot, Uzbek football veteran Abduqodir Khusanov, was forced to miss the friendly match against the Chile national team due to health issues. Although the Portuguese secured a 2-1 victory in this match, the withdrawal of one of the squad's key components has caused great anxiety among fans and experts.

You can learn more about the 27-year-old versatile star's current condition, his transfer history, and his importance to the teams through the following specially integrated table:

MATEUS NUNES' CURRENT STATUS AND STATISTICS

The footballer and his teammate History of joining the club and transfer fee Main role on the field and its evolution Upcoming major risk (World Cup 2026) Mateus Nunes (27 years old, member of Portugal NT) Teammate: Holding down the City defense alongside Abduqodir Khusanov. In 2023 from Wolverhampton club for a staggering £53 million transfer fee. Although he arrived as a central midfielder, under Pep Guardiola he became one of the world's best right-backs. On June 17 Portugal will play its first World Cup match against DR Congo . There is very little time left for Nunes to recover.

So far, the Portuguese Football Federation has not issued an official statement regarding the severity of the player's injury. He was not even included in the squad list for the match against Chile.

Trust of two great managers and cosmic versatility

Mateus Nunes played one of the most crucial roles in Manchester City's victorious campaign last season, especially in decisive matches. Pep Guardiola has often praised his ability to perform at a high level in multiple positions. Fortunately, under the new head coach Enzo Maresca, Nunes' place in the squad is considered inevitable and untouchable. His ability to cover any area of the pitch is as essential as air and water for both the club and the national team's strategy.

Ground analysis: Mateus Nunes' injury on the eve of the World Cup start was a real blow for Portugal. With a formidable opponent like Colombia in the group, the absence of a versatile warrior like Nunes could create a huge hole in the defense. Moreover, this news has certainly alarmed Manchester City's management, as Maresca does not want to lose the team's key figure before the new season. For us, this player's health is also interesting due to its connection with Abduqodir Khusanov. We hope that Mateus will recover quickly and demonstrate his skills at both the World Cup and the club.

Stay with us on Zamin pages to always follow the latest European football news, Mateus Nunes' medical examination results, and the most exclusive details of the 2026 World Cup tournament!