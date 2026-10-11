Uzbek taekwondo athletes win two medals in Paris

At the World Taekwondo Grand Prix tournament taking place in the French capital, Paris, the Uzbekistan national team has risen to the podium with two more medals. Najmiddin Koshimkhojiyev earned a silver medal, while Ozoda Sobirjonova claimed bronze, worthily defending the honor of our country on the international stage.

The bouts on October 10 concluded successfully for the Uzbek athletes. The results recorded in two weight classes became one of the significant achievements for the national team delegation at the Paris competition.

Najmiddin Koshimkhojiyev — Grand Prix tournament medalist

Competing in the men's -68 kg weight category, Najmiddin Koshimkhojiyev successfully navigated the tournament to reach the final, ultimately securing the silver medal.

Earning a spot among the medalists in international competitions like the Grand Prix requires not only technical skill from an athlete, but also high physical preparation, tactical precision, and mental stability. Koshimkhojiyev's result demonstrated his worthy participation in international competition.

Ozoda Sobirjonova rises to the podium

Participating in the women's -67 kg weight category, Ozoda Sobirjonova also brought a medal to the Uzbekistan delegation. She advanced to the semifinals and concluded the competition with a bronze medal.

Sobirjonova's inclusion among the medalists further enriched the results of the Uzbekistan national team in Paris. This success is also of great importance in increasing the athlete's experience on the international stage and preparing for upcoming competitions.

In the account of the Uzbekistan national team — silver and bronze

Thus, in the October 10 bouts of the Paris Grand Prix tournament, representatives of Uzbekistan claimed one silver and one bronze medal.

The results of Najmiddin Koshimkhojiyev and Ozoda Sobirjonova once again demonstrated the participation of Uzbek taekwondo on the international arena. While the competition continues, fans are closely watching the national team's subsequent performances with great interest.

Most importantly, medals won in such prestigious competitions grant athletes new experience, demonstrate the national team's potential in international competition, and strengthen confidence for future starts.