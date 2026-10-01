Taekwondo competitions at the Asian Games: Opponents of the Uzbekistan national team revealed

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Taekwondo competitions at the Asian Games: Opponents of the Uzbekistan national team revealed

As part of the intense program of the XX Summer Asian Games, competitions in Taekwondo WT — one of the most productive and promising sports for our national team — are officially starting. Tomorrow, starting October 2, uncompromising clashes in the kyorugi (sparring) discipline, eagerly awaited by fans, will kick off on the mats.

The press service of the Uzbekistan Taekwondo WT Association has announced the opponents and match schedule of our compatriots for the initial stages.

October 2: Intense bouts and virtual mat right from the first day

On the very first day of the competition, the leaders of our national team will take to the mats. Notably, our talented athlete Jasurbek Jaysunov will defend the honor of our country in both traditional and virtual taekwondo competitions simultaneously:

  • Virtual Taekwondo (Round of 16): Jasurbek Jaysunov — Amirsani Bakhtiyari (Iran)

  • -58 kg weight category (Round of 16): Asadbek Samandarov — Hidetaka Maeda (Japan)

  • -80 kg weight category (Round of 16): Jasurbek Jaysunov — Abhishek Baral

  • -67 kg weight category (Round of 16): Ozoda Sobirjonova — Laila Delo (Philippines)

October 3: Mavlonov starting from the quarterfinals and women's bouts

Important and serious trials await our compatriots on the second-day program as well. In particular, super heavyweight Marat Mavlonov will start the competition directly from the quarterfinal stage:

  • -68 kg weight category (Round of 16): Najmiddin Kosimkhojiyev — Kavka Putravitama (Indonesia)

  • +80 kg weight category (Quarterfinals): Marat Mavlonov — against the winner of the bout between Huang Yu Jen (Chinese Taipei) and Muhammad Zubair (Malaysia)

  • -57 kg weight category (Round of 16): Madina Mirabzalova — Natkamon Vassana (Thailand)

  • +67 kg weight category (Round of 16): Svetlana Saidova — Ho Yan Chong (Hong Kong)

Start time of the matches

According to the Uzbekistan Taekwondo WT Association, preliminary bouts on the mats during the competition days are scheduled to begin at 05:30 Tashkent time.

In these competitions featuring the continent's strongest masters, our compatriots are expected to achieve high results and enrich our delegation's tally with new medals.

Uzbekistan Taekwondo WT AssociationJasurbek JaysunovMarat MavlonovOctober 2 taekwondo competition
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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