20th gold medal for Uzbekistan! Jasurbek Jaysunov triumphs in the final

Another gold medal has been added to the Uzbekistan delegation's tally. Today, on October 2, national Taekwondo WT team member Jasurbek Jaysunov claimed the championship title, presenting the country with its 20th gold medal.

Competing in the -80 kg weight category, Jaysunov successfully passed all stages to reach the final. In the decisive bout, our compatriot stepped onto the mat against a representative of Chinese Taipei and defeated his opponent with confident actions, becoming the tournament winner.

Another medal from our taekwondo athletes

Recall that earlier today, in the women's competitions, our national team also secured a spot among the medalists:

Our compatriot Ozoda Sobirjonova, who competed in the -67 kg weight category, performed successfully and added a silver medal to our delegation's tally.

This victory by Jasurbek Jaysunov further strengthens the overall success of the Uzbekistan delegation.