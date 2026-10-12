Uzbekistan's taekwondo athletes rise to the podium at prestigious G6 Grand Prix

The prestigious G6 category World Taekwondo Grand Prix has come to an end at the "Palais des sports Marcel Cerdan" arena in the French capital, Paris. During the 3-day competitions featuring the world's finest athletes, representatives of the national team of Uzbekistan performed successfully, adding 2 silver and 1 bronze medals to our country's tally.

These victories allowed Uzbek taekwondo athletes to strengthen their continental-level winning streak on the global stage and accumulate important points in the world rankings.

Fierce competition in the finals: Silver medalists

The team leaders paved a worthy path to the decisive bouts:

Najmiddin Kosimkhojiyev's consecutive prizes: 22-year-old world champion Najmiddin Kosimkhojiyev climbed to the podium at the second Grand Prix of the current year. Having won bronze at the Rome stage in June, our athlete reached the final this time and was awarded the silver medal;

Jasurbek Jaysunov's productive streak: Jasurbek Jaysunov, who recently won a gold medal at the Asian Games, demonstrated high skill in Paris as well. He fought on equal terms in the final against the reigning world champion, Henrique Marques from Brazil, securing the tournament's silver medal and significantly improving his ranking.

Bronze and team result in the women's competition

In the fierce competition among women, our national team also did not leave without prizes:

Prize from Ozoda Sobirjonova: Stepping onto the mat in the -67 kg weight category, Ozoda Sobirjonova won a bronze medal amid the high-competition environment in Paris, following her successful performance at the Asian Games;

Overall tally of Pavel Khan's trainees: The Uzbekistan team, led by coach Pavel Khan, concluded the Paris tournament with 3 medals. For context, our national team last won 1 gold medal at the Paris Grand Prix held in 2023.

This competition in France once again proved that our national team is steadily securing its place among the elite of world taekwondo.